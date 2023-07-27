KEARNEY — David Marsh will perform with more than a dozen instruments at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library.

The instruments Marsh brings to the stage are from around the world. Each instrument influenced immigrants, and in turn they influenced American culture.

Audiences learn about the creativity of the “folk” who developed the instruments and musical styles, the role music has played in traditional cultures and the musical influences various cultures have had on one another in the United States.

The program is free to the public and suitable for ages 6-100, according to KPL.

Humanities Nebraska is providing major funding for Marsh's program. HN receives support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Nebraska State Legislature, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and generous donors.