KEARNEY – Returning champion David City once again claimed the Class C1 State Speech Championship this year.

Class C1 and C2 schools competed at the NSAA State Speech Championships Thursday at Kearney High School. David City took home the championship in Class C1, while Elmwood Murdock were crowned the Class C2 champions.

Linden Biskup of Alma took home fifth place in Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose.

The state speech tournament will wrap up today with Class D1 and D2. The competition was set to begin at 7 a.m. at KHS.