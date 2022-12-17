David Bauer finds joy in all circumstances, even myeloma

KEARNEY – The telephone call came as if God had dialed the phone.

It was March 1, 2020, and David Bauer was officiating at a wrestling tournament at Central Missouri State University. His physician was calling to ask why Bauer hadn’t had an annual physical for three years. He normally came in every year. What happened?

Bauer had retired nine months earlier as director of choirs at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He was feeling fine, but the following Monday, he went in for a checkup. That afternoon, the doctor called and told him to come back right away.

After another test, Bauer learned that he had incurable multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells. These white blood cells are found in the bone marrow and produce antibodies to help the immune system fight infections.

“It was the shock of my life,” Bauer said. “But I told the doctor I’d face it and fight it. That’s what I’m doing. I live by a Biblical passage from the apostle Paul: ‘Find joy in all circumstances.’”

One year later, in February 2021, he underwent a stem cell transplant. “Without that, they’d given me a year to live, so I said, ‘Do it.’”

Bauer headed to Omaha in cold and snow on Jan. 21, 2021, and stayed with friends while undergoing 10 days of outpatient care. On Jan. 31, he went to the hospital and was immediately given “five big cups of ice” to drink to prevent mouth sores from the upcoming chemotherapy.

“I spent several hours sucking those ice cubes. It was terrible,” he said. From there, he was placed in isolation and underwent an infusion of chemotherapy. The day they removed his stem cells, he watched as his blood journeyed through tubes. Plasma was partially detoured into a bag. His blood was put back into his body. It was a four-hour procedure.

New stem cells then grew. He needed four million; tests revealed he had 13 million. “They put a technological flashlight on them, and they lit up like stars,” he said.

He spent two weeks recovering. He walked the hospital halls for exercise. “If the stem cell transplant works perfectly, cancer cells are reduced to zero,” he said. He didn’t quite attain that mark, but he’s handling his weekly treatments and staying active.

He smiles as he talks. He is calm, at peace. “You just have to have the right frame of mind. I don’t want to say, ‘Woe is me.’ I never have, and I never want to,” he said.

The Holy Land

He keeps going. In late November, he and his wife Ann, a retired secondary school music teacher in Kearney, went to Israel for the first time. Their 10-day trip included close friends Greg and Carol Gangwish. Greg, administrator at Kearney Orthopedic and Sports Clinic, is a former pastor at eFree Church.

Their Israeli guide was a former paratrooper in the Israeli Army with a “mind-boggling” knowledge of the Bible. It was especially meaningful for Bauer after directing choirs in religious pieces for 50 years.

He watched people being baptized in the River Jordan (“It was muddy, but not wide like the song says”) and the Sea of Galilee (“It’s not a sea. It’s a lake.”) When he and Ann walked to the top of a mountain, he realized that people in Biblical times were strong and physically fit.

He especially remembers the day trip to the Dead Sea and driving up to Emmaus. “Standing up there, I saw fences out there separating Israel and Palestine, and it was pretty numbing. I wondered, why can’t we just get along?”

A life of music

Bauer knows, humbly, that he has had a blessed life. Born on the edge of the Republican River in northern Kansas, he planned to join the military, but his father urged him to go to college. That created a dilemma, too. “Part of me loved music, but the other half wanted to go into athletics. I was torn in half,” he said.

Music won when Wayne Snodgrass, his choir director at Clay Center High School, took him to visit Fort Hayes State University. Bauer was given a vocal music scholarship of $100 a year. It paid for room, board and books.

He graduated from Fort Hayes in 1968. He married Ann, whom he had met at Fort Hayes, and finally turned to music full time after suffering an injury while wrestling. While she taught music, he earned a master of music education degree from what is now the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory of Music and Dance.

After graduating, he job-hunted simply by picking up the phone. At 8 a.m. one morning, he called Bonner Springs, a Kansas City suburb. He had a job offer by noon. Two years later, he left to teach vocal music at a high school in Colby, Kansas, “one of the premier music schools in the state.” Two years later he was recruited away by Manhattan (Kansas) High School.

Three years later, he and Ann packed up their (at the time) three children and drove to Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, so Bauer could get a doctorate. “I walked in and was told I’d be teaching a class on the history of music theater,” he said.

He knew nothing about that, but it didn’t matter. He studied and read and managed to “wing it,” but after one semester, he told his supervisors he wasn’t comfortable teaching that class. No problem, they said. They gave him the green light to start the Arizona State University Women’s Chorus. In 1977, after completing all but his dissertation, he returned to Manhattan High School as director of choirs.

On July 4, 1982, Ann told him he’d gotten a call from Aberdeen, South Dakota. “Where’s Aberdeen?” he said. They drove to Aberdeen. The same day they toured the “beautiful campus” of Northern State University, Bauer was offered a job as director of choral activities. He and Ann rented a “big old mansion” for their by-now five children and settled in.

Three years later, Kearney called. “The rest is history,” Bauer said.

Happy in Kearney

At UNK, he became director of choirs. He loved it. He inherited one choir, created three more and taught choral conducting and music education. His students performed for Bill Clinton when Clinton visited Kearney in December 2000. They sang at Carnegie Hall and the Mormon Tabernacle.

He took his singers to 38 countries, ranging from Uruguay and Argentina (“The concert halls were packed. People were sitting in the aisles.”) to nearly every country in Europe and eastern Europe. He retired in the spring of 2019. Less than a year later, he was diagnosed with myeloma.

In 2021, fearing that his medical issues were affecting his voice and stamina, he retired as choir director at First United Methodist Church, a position he’d had since 1986. Since his stem cell transplant, he has had to be re-vaccinated for childhood diseases.

As he lives with multiple myeloma, he grasps the hand of God. Every morning at 9 a.m. he and Ann have a private Bible study with the Gangwishes. “That gets the day started off right,” Bauer said.

He fishes. He raises pheasants, quail and partridges. For years, he was a wrestling official, but he jokes that he can no longer get down on the floor. Next summer, he and Ann plan a trip to Greece. “Why not? We’ve never been there,” he said.

He is grateful for the blessings of his life, his wife, his five children, spouses and grandchildren, friends near and far who stay in touch and the joy of music. “When the choir sings, sometimes there’s a sound which, for me, is like nothing else in the world,” Bauer said when he retired from UNK. “It’s a moment of awe.”