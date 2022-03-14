 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daughters of the American Revolution Fort Kearney chapter honors Paul Younes

Paul Younes
Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The Fort Kearney chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented Paul Younes with the National Society of the DAR Americanism Award at the Nebraska state conference here Friday.

NSDAR awards the prize to an adult who has been a naturalized United States citizen for at least five years, and has fulfilled the required qualifications following naturalization.

DAR Americanism Medal recipients have shown outstanding qualities of leadership, trustworthiness, service and patriotism. They actively have assisted others to become American citizens or displayed outstanding ability in community affairs, preferably with an emphasis on the foreign-born community.

