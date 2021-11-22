Darren Robinson stepping down as Buffalo County Economic Developer

KEARNEY — Darren Robinson has stepped down after 11 years as president of the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County.

Dave Oldfather, EDC chairman of the board, said, Kelsey Knehans, a longtime EDC employee, will manage the day-to-day operations until a replacement is hired.

“With the projects the EDC has led, Darren is leaving the organization in a position of notoriety,” Oldfather said. “We have enjoyed the relationships that Darren and the Board of Directors have established over the past 11 years. We wish Darren the best on his new endeavors and we know he will continue to support the EDC as needed.”

The Board of Directors voted to appoint Robinson to a vacant position on the EDC Board. This will allow him to assist with current projects in progress until his replacement is in place, Oldfather said.

“The EDC has a number of projects still in the queue. It is important that our statewide partners know that Darren will remain engaged to help carry any existing projects or grants through to completion,” Oldfather said.