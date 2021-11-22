Darren Robinson stepping down as Buffalo County Economic Developer

KEARNEY — Darren Robinson has stepped down after 11 years as president of the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County.
Dave Oldfather, EDC chairman of the board, said, Kelsey Knehans, a longtime EDC employee, will manage the day-to-day operations until a replacement is hired.
“With the projects the EDC has led, Darren is leaving the organization in a position of notoriety,” Oldfather said. “We have enjoyed the relationships that Darren and the Board of Directors have established over the past 11 years. We wish Darren the best on his new endeavors and we know he will continue to support the EDC as needed.”
The Board of Directors voted to appoint Robinson to a vacant position on the EDC Board. This will allow him to assist with current projects in progress until his replacement is in place, Oldfather said.
“The EDC has a number of projects still in the queue. It is important that our statewide partners know that Darren will remain engaged to help carry any existing projects or grants through to completion,” Oldfather said.
The EDC of Buffalo County submitted the proposal that brought the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home from Grand Island to Kearney. Under Robinson’s leadership, the EDC recruited Central Community College to its new Kearney facility, and recruited Xpanxion and Compute North to build a technology center and data center at Kearney’s Tech oNE Crossing tech park. EDC had an active hand in several other business and community projects throughout Buffalo County.
In partnership with Buffalo County, the cities of Kearney, Ravenna, Gibbon and village of Elm Creek, the EDC has been involved in hundreds of millions of dollars of new investment.
Robinson said he is most pleased with the relationships established across Nebraska.
“Kearney and Buffalo County are held in high regard for our pro-growth attitude and our ability to work together as a community,” Robinson said in a press release. “I am sincerely proud of how well we all work together to improve the communities of Buffalo County. The relationships and positive attitudes make all the difference when it comes to a community being successful.”