Darian Wilson dug deep into lead role in the University Theatre at Kearney’s production of “Silent Sky”

KEARNEY — When Darian Wilson first read the script for “Silent Sky,” she objected to the fictionalized character of a scientist who falls in love with Henrietta Leavitt.

“The hardest part for me was that Peter Shaw, my love interest, is not a real person,” said Wilson who plays the part of Henrietta in University Theatre at Kearney’s production.

“At the beginning, I just despised that the love interest existed because I knew, historically, it didn’t. I felt that it didn’t make sense in the script,” Wilson said.

After Wilson delved into the script by playwright Lauren Gunderson, she began to change her mind about the part of Peter.

“Once I let go of that structural and historical knowledge, I just let it be a romance; you know, something sweet,” she said. “I had to just let go of all my thoughts and just feel it.”

That approach to the main character in “Silent Sky” helped Wilson, a junior studying English theater education, tell a powerful and compelling story about a woman scientist facing discrimination in a male-dominated world at the turn of the century in the early 1900s.

“I wrote an essay about the feminist past the play creates within the script,” she said. “I really connected with the character. Once I got cast, I really analyzed every part of the play, took apart every word, looked at the Oxford English Dictionary for exactly what that word would have meant at that time. I looked at the show through its historical sense from a Marxist angle, a philosophical angle — whatever I needed to do.”

The result can be seen in University Theatre at Kearney’s production of “Silent Sky,” continuing today through Sunday at the Miriam Drake Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. General admission tickets are $10.

Director Janice Fronczak, professor of theater at UNK, started working on the production during the 2019-20 theater season. The pandemic shut down the school in March 2020, along with all work on the show. Two years later, Fronczak picked up where she left off, cast the show and used the set designs from before the pandemic.

The play tells the mostly accurate story of American astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. Born in 1868, she finished her studies in 1892 and began working as one of the women “computers” at the Harvard College Observatory. Observatory director Edward Charles Pickering hired Leavitt to measure and catalog the brightness of stars as they appeared in the observatory’s photographic plate collection.

An illness around 1900 led to Leavitt’s progressive hearing loss, something that affects the character in “Silent Sky.” as well. Wilson feels strongly about keeping that important aspect of Leavitt’s personality.

“I believe that people with disabilities are extremely underrepresented in theater and media everywhere,” Wilson noted. “If we do actually have a historical figure that was deaf or hard of hearing, it is so important to showcase that — and to showcase how much she was able to do with that.”

While doing difficult mathematical equations, Leavitt would often take out her hearing aids to avoid the distraction of idle conversation.

“When we can showcase these disabilities as a power possessed by someone and a part of someone’s life, that is more important than anything else we can do within theater,” Wilson said.

The performer believes that “Silent Sky” tells a valuable story because it brings the historical figure of Leavitt alive, even at the expense of a “love interest.”

“When I first read the play, I rolled my eyes every time Peter came on,” Wilson said. “But the more that I’ve sat with it — and we actually had the opportunity of speaking with a historian on opening night — the more I realized that this is the playwright, Lauren Gunderson, giving a gift of romance to the historical Henrietta. Yes, Henrietta did not get married, but that does not mean that she didn’t have romance.”

At that time, more than 120 years ago, many women had to choose between a career or a relationship.

“For white middle class women, that was the choice,” Wilson said. “I think it’s important to show that she literally had to give up the romance. And I think that makes it more meaningful for the audience.”

Wilson worked closely with Fronczak, the director, in forming her portrayal of Henrietta.

“She directed me in a very subtle way,” Wilson said. “I would say a line a certain way and she would say, ‘I want you to think about that more. Color it a different way.’ Or sometimes she would ask me to find one word in a passage and emphasize it.”

That one word often helped Wilson better understand the passage — and portray it to the audience.

“It’s those small nuances that Janice knew for herself that mattered,” Wilson said. “She wanted us to find our own conclusions about that line.”

For Wilson, all of this matters. One day she hopes to teach theater to high school students and possibly direct her own students on stage.