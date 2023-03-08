KEARNEY – The Nebraska Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will dedicate a plaque commemorating this nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Archway at 3060 E. First St.

The public is invited. The presentation is part of the 121st conference of the Nebraska DAR being held in Kearney this weekend.

The marker is the result of a DAR collaboration with the United States Semiquincentennial Commission, which was created by Congress in 2016.

The marker reads, in part, “This marker commemorates the men and women who achieved American independence. These Patriots, believing in the noble cause of liberty, fought valiantly to found a new nation. 1775-1783.”

The Nebraska DAR is also placing plaques in Omaha, Lincoln, Alliance and Elwood to thank the people whose sacrifices won America’s independence. DAR societies in all 50 states are placing markers within their states prior to 2026.

DAR officials from New Hampshire, Kansas and South Dakota will be present Saturday, along with more than 100 convention attendees. The Sons of the American Revolution and Kearney Boy Scouts will also participate.