top story

DAR meeting set for Thursday, will decorate Christmas tree

Christmas tree walk

Buffalo County nonprofit groups decorate trees for votes during Trails & Rails’ annual Christmas Tree Walk. 

 KEARNEY HUB FILE

Hanging Christmas tree lights is the worst part about decorating for the holidays, so here are some fool-proof tips to make it easier.

KEARNEY — The Ft. Kearney chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Buffalo County Historical Society.

Members are asked to bring an ingredient for a soup pot and a sandwich.

After a business meeting, members will decorate the chapter’s tree for the Trails & Rails Museum's 35th annual Christmas Tree Walk. Each member has decorated an ornament, based on her Revolutionary War patriot, to go on the tree.

The Christmas Tree Walk, set for Dec. 3-9, is a December fundraiser for the Trails & Rails Museum. 

