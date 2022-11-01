DAR meeting set for Thursday, will decorate Christmas tree

KEARNEY — The Ft. Kearney chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Buffalo County Historical Society.

Members are asked to bring an ingredient for a soup pot and a sandwich.

After a business meeting, members will decorate the chapter’s tree for the Trails & Rails Museum's 35th annual Christmas Tree Walk. Each member has decorated an ornament, based on her Revolutionary War patriot, to go on the tree.

The Christmas Tree Walk, set for Dec. 3-9, is a December fundraiser for the Trails & Rails Museum.