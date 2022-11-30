 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

DAR holds its Christmas Coffee Saturday at Buffalo County Historical Society

  • 0

A woman has revealed how to master small talk and how to hate it less. Nina Nesdoly, 28, shared her tips and tricks to improve small talk — including having an item that people can comment on and not giving single-word answers to questions. 

KEARNEY — The Fort Kearney Daughters of the American Revolution will have its Christmas Coffee at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Historical Society at 710 W. 11th St.

The program will feature Phyllis Haverkamp impersonating Lottie Norton and telling her life story. Norton was the founder of the Ft. Kearney chapter of the DAR and a significant historical figure in Kearney and Nebraska from 1885-1936.

Guests will include members from other area chapters and Marcia Shavlik, Nebraska state regent. For more information, call 308-455-1012.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! Curious humpback whale plays with diver in incredible encounter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News