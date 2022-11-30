DAR holds its Christmas Coffee Saturday at Buffalo County Historical Society

KEARNEY — The Fort Kearney Daughters of the American Revolution will have its Christmas Coffee at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Historical Society at 710 W. 11th St.

The program will feature Phyllis Haverkamp impersonating Lottie Norton and telling her life story. Norton was the founder of the Ft. Kearney chapter of the DAR and a significant historical figure in Kearney and Nebraska from 1885-1936.

Guests will include members from other area chapters and Marcia Shavlik, Nebraska state regent. For more information, call 308-455-1012.