Dancers use light, shadows to tell stories for CATAPULT in Kearney

KEARNEY — Tickets for CATAPULT, an internationally touring company of artists who use light and shadow to create visual stories for the entire family, continue on sale.

General admission is $12 or $10 for students 18 and younger for the performance at 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St.

The performers combine dance and acrobatics in their storytelling.

The show, part of the Morris Matinee series, is supported by the Scott D. and Rochelle Morris Matinee Fund.

For tickets or more information call the box office at 308-698-8297 or visit MerrymanCenter.org.