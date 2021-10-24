 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dancers use light, shadows to tell stories for CATAPULT in Kearney
0 Comments
top story

Dancers use light, shadows to tell stories for CATAPULT in Kearney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Tickets for CATAPULT, an internationally touring company of artists who use light and shadow to create visual stories for the entire family, continue on sale.

General admission is $12 or $10 for students 18 and younger for the performance at 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The performers combine dance and acrobatics in their storytelling.

The show, part of the Morris Matinee series, is supported by the Scott D. and Rochelle Morris Matinee Fund.

For tickets or more information call the box office at 308-698-8297 or visit MerrymanCenter.org.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Prop guns spark debate after fatal on-set shooting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News