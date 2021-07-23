Daily closure of intersection at Fifth Ave., 13th St. in Kearney announced

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department has announced that the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 13th Street will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Monday.
The intersection will be closed to all traffic daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for water main work, and will be reopened overnight to limited local traffic.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Weather and construction permitting, the intersection will be fully reopened to traffic by 5 p.m. Aug. 2.
Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment.
The city recommends that if alternate routes are possible, motorists should use them.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.