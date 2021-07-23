Daily closure of intersection at Fifth Ave., 13th St. in Kearney announced

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department has announced that the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 13th Street will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Monday.

The intersection will be closed to all traffic daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for water main work, and will be reopened overnight to limited local traffic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Weather and construction permitting, the intersection will be fully reopened to traffic by 5 p.m. Aug. 2.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment.

The city recommends that if alternate routes are possible, motorists should use them.