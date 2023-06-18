KEARNEY — As Dave Chally raised his glass to make a toast at his daughter Dani’s wedding this spring, he told guests that he had mixed feelings at that celebration.

“This is a day we parents look forward to and dread at the same time,” he said, “We look forward to seeing her so happy marrying the man she loves, but for us, it is a new chapter. It is also the close of a chapter we loved.”

He will think of both chapters on Father’s Day Sunday, perhaps starting with the first trembling moments 29 years ago when he and his wife Angie took their first baby, Drew, home from the hospital.

“I thought, ‘I don’t know how to do this.’ I put him in the car seat and I drove so slowly. He was such precious cargo, and it was as if we could break him,” he said.

By the time the couple brought their fourth child Alli home from the hospital seven years later, “It was old hat. Not that you care less, but you know more. You’ve been through it,” he said.

Since then he and Angie have been through many firsts. The first night in the crib. The first Sunday in the church nursery. The first evening with a babysitter. The first day in preschool, then elementary school. The first day of high school. The first day at college.

When the Challys dropped Dani off for her freshman year at Trinity International University in Deerfield, Illinois, she was too terrified to get out of the car. Angie helped persuade her to take that shaky step.

“That was the hardest release of all,” he said, even more difficult than Dani’s wedding day.

“But part of the parenting process is just having to continue with release. We worried about her those first days at school, but then she met Steven, and all was right with the world.”

Challenges

Chally and his wife have four grown children: Drew, 29, Adam, 27, Dani, 23, and Alli, 22. They attend eFree Church, and faith is the focal point of how they raised their children. “It is who we are,” Dave Chally said.

“I am a person of faith. Faith doesn’t make you understand everything, but it does allow an acceptance that bad things and hard things happen, but out of tragedy good things can come, I can trace good things out of bad things that have happened,” he said.

Devastating loss

Chally knows first hand about bad things. When he was 8 years old, his mother and brother died in a car accident. He was in the car, too, but he survived. He and his older sister were raised by their father, who owned an auto service store southwest of Chicago.

Chally had survivor’s guilt, but “my dad and my community really helped raise my sister and me,” he said.

“He was an awesome, patient man. Patience and an even demeanor was what I learned from my dad. He was such a kind man, a kind soul,” he added. His father died 22 years ago.

When Chally hears of parents whose children face challenges or any kind, “I keep those folks in prayer. It’s just a hard thing.” he said. “I have empathy for people who have struggled through difficult things.”

The beginning

Chally and Angie met at Trinity International University, a Christian university. They married in 1989 in Holdrege, where Angie had been born and raised.

An Illinois native, Chally turned down an offer to join the family’s insurance business because “I didn’t want to move to the middle of Nebraska,” he said.

But one day, during a frustrating two-hours-one-way commute into Chicago, “I realized my commute would be shorter. In Nebraska. I thought, ‘maybe the good life wouldn’t be so bad,’” he said.

They moved in 1991. Chally joined the family insurance business. He is now president/CEO of Barney Insurance Group, which has offices here and in Lexington and Holdrege. Angie has worked there for 32 years.

“I still love Chicago, but I’ve never looked back,” he said. “Nebraska is home.”

‘They are part of you’

As his four children grew, Chally learned that the hardest part of parenthood is watching them struggle. A parent feels every twinge of hurt in a child, whether a sprained ankle, bullying at school or the end of a romance, he said.

“The hardest thing is navigating children through disappointments in life, whether in sports, a basketball team or a volleyball team,” he said.

“I was surprised at how much I felt when they were going through these things, but they are part of you. They are your kids. You can’t protect them from everything, but as a parent, you can be there to support them and encourage them,” he said.

He also realized that those hurts ”are necessary to prepare them for life. You can be there and give them advice, but the struggle is necessary for them to build character and to learn life lessons and to be able to function in life,” he said.

“As hard as it is to see kids go through hard things, whether in sports or health or friendships, you know they become stronger,” he said.

He and Angie gave them guidance but allowed their children to make their own decisions. “We were always there to talk it through, but we never mandated certain things,” he said, “We like to think we gave them guardrails, but we hope we didn’t overdo it.”

Apologies

As their children became adults, Chally and Angie asked them what they, as their parents, might have done differently.

“If they said, ‘This really hurt me,’ I wanted to be able to apologize, but just as important was to explain the why behind what we did,” he said.

“I want to model humility and say ‘I’m sorry,’ but I also want to teach them for when they become parents. I wanted to say, ‘Here’s why we didn’t let you go to those parties.’. Hopefully, they will take that into their parenting journey,” he said.

Looking back, Chally said the family may have emphasized sports too much, or pushed too hard. "As parents, we always have to guard against living through a child’s life. We shouldn’t say, ‘I loved basketball, so you should too,” Chally, who has served on the board of the Kearney Family YMCA, said.

“These are things that came out of our discussions. They weren’t life-changing, but it gave us the opportunity to explain why, we did what we did,” he said.

All four of their children attended Trinity International University, but none was pressured to do so, Chally said. He and Angie visited Trinity often over the years, ”and the kids became familiar with it at a very young age,” he said.

But the Challys wanted each child to have at least one year at a Christian school. Drew, their oldest, enjoyed his time there.

“The second one witnessed that, and it was like a domino effect. People joked that maybe we told them to go there on the QT, but we didn’t.” he said.

Role models

As the Challys move into their next phase of parenthood, Chally believes each generation can mentor the next, but within limits.

“There are things we should take from the previous generation, and things we should move on. I hope I’ve taken some of the good things from my dad and previous generations,” he said.

“There are thousands of parenting books out there, but for you, each experience is a new experience, and you do your best,” he said.

He and Angie also watched friends at church who they thought were excellent parenting role models. “We were always asking, ‘How did you handle this or that situation?’

“We didn’t get it all right, but we learned a few things, so now we love sharing with young parents and saying, ‘Here’s how we handled it. Here’s how we got it wrong and how we got it right,’” he said,

“You need to invest in the next generation. Those on other side should share everything,” he said.

Now, he and Angie are enjoying what he called “the season of adult kids. We trust we will enjoy being grandparents, whenever that happens,” he said. “We’re all just doing our best.”