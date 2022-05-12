Dad inspires Ravenna grad to become an electrician

RAVENNA — Hunter Douglas looked forward to graduation from Ravenna High School on May 7 with both excitement and a tinge of regret.

He’s had a rich high school experience, but he’ll miss his friends and his athletic success after he receives his diploma.

Douglas, 17, was a wide receiver and outside linebacker for the Bluejays football team. A Bluejays wrestling star, he went to the state wrestling championships twice. He runs the 4x8 relay and does the high jump for the track team.

He plays snare drums in the marching band. He’s involved in Future Business Leaders of America. He was the senior class boys’ representative to Student Council and helped put together last fall’s homecoming festivities.

The son of Brandy and Dick Douglas, he typically earns As and Bs on his report card.

He was voted homecoming king last fall, and also was named Mr. Athletic of the senior class. That announcement, based on student voting, was made at the prom in March.

“I think I’m ready for graduation,” he said last week. He was among 26 graduates in this year’s class.

In the fall, he will head to Northeast Community College in Norfolk and study to become an electrician.

Levi Nielsen, an industrial arts teacher at Ravenna, has no doubt that Douglas will succeed. “Hunter works very hard in class. He is not afraid to ask questions and takes constructive criticism very well. Since he plans on becoming an electrician, he takes class very seriously,” he said.

Douglas was inspired to become an electrician by his father Dick, who, although he never completed schooling to become an electrician, “does a lot of stuff. He swapped a transmission on his diesel pickup. He switched it from automatic to manual.”

Last summer, Douglas served as an apprentice for South Loup Electric. He asked for that opportunity, Noah Steele, the company owner, said.

“All summer, unless he had a conflict, he helped us at every job site, including agriculture buildings, grain bins and houses. He went on service calls with us, and he was willing to do whatever we needed. He was good. He never complained,” Steele said, adding that Douglas also has stepped in on rare weekends when he didn’t have a school or sporting event.

Nielsen added that Douglas has a “strong work ethic,” too. “Hunter also was a part of the Ravenna SkillsUSA Team and competed in electrical construction wiring contests. He performed very well and was just shy of placing at state,” he said.

The SkillsUSA Championships are career competition events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation.

Asked what he has liked best about Ravenna, Douglas said, “The sports. Wrestling. Basketball. Track. Just getting to hang out with my friends and talking to people,” he said.

He also enjoys playing baseball with the Ravenna Legion team, where he primarily pitches and plays third base.

At home, Douglas enjoys family get-togethers. He has two older sisters, ages 19 and 24, and three family dogs — Sadie, Helo and Tank.

He has thoroughly enjoyed Ravenna High School. “The people are nice. They’ve been fun to hang out with,” he said.