Cyndy Wieland of Alda remembers just about every cake, cookie and caramel she’s ever made

To Wieland’s chagrin, neither her mom or dad cut into their treats, but instead have displayed them on a shelf.

They did however eat the car-shaped cookies Wieland had made for Kermit’s 86th birthday party Sept. 25 at the Classic Car Collection in Kearney.

Wieland has made cakes for competitions too. Though she said it’s not about winning.

“To me it’s the challenge of whatever the topic is,” she said.

Wieland created a three dimensional beaver cake for an International Cake Exploration Society show in Omaha in 1997. But she said there was a snowstorm that day, April 10, so she couldn’t display the piece. Instead she kept it on display in her home for a while.

Most recently, she entered the Funk Cupcake Festival last year where she arranged cupcakes on an old flamingo yard ornament. She angled the cupcakes on the flamingo to look like its feathers on a peacock.

During Wieland’s years of baking, she said she hasn’t had any formal training. She just experimented with different techniques she had learned from her mother and grandmother, the late Vera Wilke, who were bakers in the family.

Wieland also picked up on tricks from others along the way.