Cyndy Wieland of Alda remembers just about every cake, cookie and caramel she’s ever made

ALDA — Life inspires edible artist Cyndy Wieland of Alda.
Wieland sells caramels and decorated cakes and cookies through her business, Make Mine Sweet.
She said she lives by her business motto, “Life is a journey and you got to share that sweetness along the way.”
Wieland had shared her love of sweet confections through years of teaching cake decorating through Wilton Industries at Ace Hardware and JOANN Fabrics and Crafts and Hobby Lobby in Grand Island. She now teaches at Central Community College in Grand Island.
Since beginning her sweet adventure as a teenager in Holdrege in 1976, Wieland also has made beautiful sweet treats for every family event to include birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and graduations.
While her two children were growing up, Wieland said she would often make three cakes for their birthdays — one for daycare or school treats, one for a friend party and another for a family party.
“Sometime the cakes would morph from the friend party to the family party where you ate one of the cakes and then left an untouched cake that was part of the decoration on the first cake and then could be lifted off and presented as a celebration cake all on its own for the family party,” she wrote in an email to the Hub.
Wieland also makes treats to show appreciation for neighbors and friends. She recently made a caramel apple cake with brown butter cream cheese frosting and a caramel crumble for her neighbor who had watched her dog. When she is traveling to pyrotechnics shows with her husband, Myrl Wieland, she takes caramels to give as currency.
“Sometimes my tip may be in the form of a caramel or a bag of caramel,” she said.
Wieland has served numerous clients too as she moved from one state to the next with her ex-husband and two children. She moved from Colorado to Texas to New Jersey to South Carolina and back to Nebraska within 14 years. During that time she worked different jobs as a grocery store clerk, at banks, casinos and in an orthodontic lab. But one thing always stayed the same — she made and decorated cakes.
Along her journey, Wieland has a story to tell about almost every cake, cookie and caramel.
Her first decorated cake, Wieland made during a hands-on demonstration in a 4-H meeting at her parents’ Kermit and Ruby Wilke’s Holdrege home. The end result was a six-inch round cake with a hippopotamus face on top of it.
Wieland said she had hoped to bronze the cake like others had done with baby shoes. But her mom had another solution to photograph the cake, which Wieland has done with every decorated cake and cookie ever since.
When the Hub visited Wieland in her Alda home, she had strewn a handful of photo books across her dining room table. She pointed to pictures of her first cakes — the hippopotamus cake — and then a small wedding cake decorated with iced rosed. As she developed her talents, the cakes got bigger and more intricate.
As she pointed to a picture of a tiered wedding cake, she said it had gone to a “fancy mansion” in downtown Charleston.” “It was intriguing that this was all stacked and you had this little cake on top,” she said.
Wieland recalled making the cake with 96 eggs, the most she had ever baked in a cake. She also had to carry the heavy cake up three flights of stairs because the dumbwaiter wasn’t working.
She also showed pictures of cakes and cookies she had lovingly made for family members.
One cake, shaped like a mushroom and airbrushed in multiple colors, was served at her then teenage son’s birthday party. His friends, not realizing it was a cake, kept poking holes in it, she said.
She had made a rice crispy spark plug sculpture for her parents to take on one of their antique car tours. Wieland’s husband who owns Van’s Electric Co. added electricity to it to make it spark.
Wieland made another rice crispy sculpture in the shape of a life-sized sewing machine for her mom to share at her sewing club.
To Wieland’s chagrin, neither her mom or dad cut into their treats, but instead have displayed them on a shelf.
They did however eat the car-shaped cookies Wieland had made for Kermit’s 86th birthday party Sept. 25 at the Classic Car Collection in Kearney.
Wieland has made cakes for competitions too. Though she said it’s not about winning.
“To me it’s the challenge of whatever the topic is,” she said.
Wieland created a three dimensional beaver cake for an International Cake Exploration Society show in Omaha in 1997. But she said there was a snowstorm that day, April 10, so she couldn’t display the piece. Instead she kept it on display in her home for a while.
Most recently, she entered the Funk Cupcake Festival last year where she arranged cupcakes on an old flamingo yard ornament. She angled the cupcakes on the flamingo to look like its feathers on a peacock.
During Wieland’s years of baking, she said she hasn’t had any formal training. She just experimented with different techniques she had learned from her mother and grandmother, the late Vera Wilke, who were bakers in the family.
Wieland also picked up on tricks from others along the way.
“As years go by...you pick up books, you might go to the library, you might hear of a cake show, you might get in with a group of people that might be putting on a demonstration,” she said.
