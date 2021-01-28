Cut paper artist Susan Knight’s floating artwork replicates relationship between soil, water

The movement of the pieces of art result from viewers walking around the installation and causing very slight movements of air.

“That makes the pieces have a kinetic aspect,” she said.

Knight restricted the colors of the “Core Sampling Magic” to the color hydrogeogolists use to color code soil samples.

“Red, yellow, green and gray; what it amounts to is a little instant class in color theory,” she said. “When it’s well lit, it allows the colors to merge so you can see orange and shades of green. It was a nice surprise.”

While patrons can view the work without knowing the backstory, Knight needs to know the information to make the art. Her relationship with water began during her childhood while growing up on the shores of Lake Michigan.

“I adore the surface of water,” she said. “I love noticing the color of the water and looking at the surface action of the water like the vortexes and the chopping of the waves. I knew from very early on about the surface of water. In my exuberance to learn more about water around the world, I wanted to express what I can’t see. It seems more exciting to express what I can’t see, and what I can’t see are things I never thought about before.”