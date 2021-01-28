Cut paper artist Susan Knight’s floating artwork replicates relationship between soil, water

KEARNEY — Cut paper artist Susan Knight had something very specific in mind when she began working on pieces for her show, “Core Sampling Magic.” The magic arrives when patrons see the work and find a different meaning.
“Sometimes some pieces of work just keep on giving and giving and giving,” she said in an interview from her home in Omaha. “There are all sorts of metaphors that happen.”
Some viewers see creatures from a video game or even floating aquatic animals.
“I love it that some people do see jellyfish,” she said. “They feel lighter when they see this because it’s a throwback to 500 million years ago when Kearney was in the middle of an ocean. It’s easy to imagine, yeah, there were jellyfish swimming here.”
Knight understands how her patrons can find different meanings in her work.
“After finishing something, you put it out there, you put it into the universe,” she said. “It sinks or swims on its own accord.”
The artist spent four years cutting images from paper based on her experiences with technicians from the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources. The technicians were taking samples from the watershed near Norfolk.
The result of those experiences can be seen in her exhibit, “Susan Knight: Core Sampling Magic,” on display at the Museum of Nebraska Art through May 2. Admission to the museum is free. Face masks and social distancing are required.
“I watched people from the DNR test water from the groundwater wells there,” she said. “After that I was with Susan Lackey, a hydrogeologist, who really brought groundwater alive for me. She took me to her home office and there I saw multiple vials filled with soil samples. They were arranged on this long table. It was an art installation by itself.”
Knight looked at soil samples through a microscope and began to understand the relationship between water, soil and life. She used found materials to first express her visualizations but later used Tyvek, a synthetic material made from flashspun high-density polyethylene fibers to create the artwork. Tyvek often is used in large sheets as wrap during house construction.
She wanted to create super-sized soil samples.
“I discovered this old technique of cutting paper so that it looks like a basket weave, although I’m not actually weaving anything,” Knight said. “I’m cutting it so the remaining paper looks like it is woven.”
“Core Sampling Magic” features 80 pieces, all cut on a circle of paper ranging in sizes from 14 inches to 34 inches, backed with Tyvek. The variations in the paper give the different pieces unique shapes.
“Because they are hand cut and because the paper has Tyvek adhered to the front and the back of it, that influences the paper to behave kind of alike — and yet each component behaves just a little differently,” she said. “That adds personality and movement.”
The movement of the pieces of art result from viewers walking around the installation and causing very slight movements of air.
“That makes the pieces have a kinetic aspect,” she said.
Knight restricted the colors of the “Core Sampling Magic” to the color hydrogeogolists use to color code soil samples.
“Red, yellow, green and gray; what it amounts to is a little instant class in color theory,” she said. “When it’s well lit, it allows the colors to merge so you can see orange and shades of green. It was a nice surprise.”
While patrons can view the work without knowing the backstory, Knight needs to know the information to make the art. Her relationship with water began during her childhood while growing up on the shores of Lake Michigan.
“I adore the surface of water,” she said. “I love noticing the color of the water and looking at the surface action of the water like the vortexes and the chopping of the waves. I knew from very early on about the surface of water. In my exuberance to learn more about water around the world, I wanted to express what I can’t see. It seems more exciting to express what I can’t see, and what I can’t see are things I never thought about before.”
Through that sense of exploration, expressed through her artwork, Knight tries to bring viewers into her world.
“I just do what I need to do and then everybody else can bring their experiences to viewing this,” she said. “And certainly after being confined with COVID-19, and certainly going through some very heavy political years, I think a lot of people really want to enjoy the lightness of this artwork, something that’s kind of floating in the air. If it reminds them of an aquarium, that’s fantastic.”