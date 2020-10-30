Customers still buying Halloween costumes during pandemic, Stagecoach owners say

Gary said steaming has been extra work for them this year, but he believes it makes people feel safe.

Popular costumes this year also are COVID-related. The Glandons have sold out of plague doctor masks and have sold many hazmat suits.

“They’re getting those because of the virus,” Gary said.

Non-coronavirus-related costumes, such as Pennywise from the “It” movies and Michael Myers from the “Halloween” movies continue to be popular, Gary said.

Stagecoach also has sold “quite a few” Donald Trump masks this election year, but Gary said they haven’t sold as many of these masks as they did four years ago. Normally, Gary said, they sell lots of masks of both presidential candidates, but this year they couldn’t get their Joe Biden order.

Susan, who places most of the orders, said, “Our companies just weren’t making Joe Biden masks this year.”

In general, it was difficult for the Glandons to receive new Halloween costumes this year.

“Usually things just start trickling in after we order them but this year things were a little different. And we kept getting notifications that things weren’t coming in as they should have been and it was because of the virus,” Susan said.