Customers still buying Halloween costumes during pandemic, Stagecoach owners say

KEARNEY — The pandemic has slowed sales at a Kearney Halloween costume store, but the shop owners still stay busy.
Stagecoach owner Gary Glandon said, “This year Halloween falls on a Saturday and normally the business would be 30% higher than a normal day and it’s probably closer to what a normal Halloween would be.”
He and his wife Susan have seen a steady flow of customers since putting out Halloween costumes at the gift and jewelry shop in early September.
They sell masks, costumes, wigs and makeup to people of all ages, but most costumes are adult-size. Most people who buy Halloween costumes from the store at 310 Third Ave. are between 20 and 40 years old. Gary said sales to this demographic has been “about the same as normal.”
Gary expects to see a surge in sales today and Saturday.
“That’s the way it is unless Halloween falls on a Tuesday. The Saturday before would be the biggest day,” Gary said. “It’s been that way for the 30-40 years we’ve been doing this.”
Gary added that he and Susan discount Halloween costumes in the final days before Halloween.
To keep people safe from COVID-19 in their store, the Glandons sanitize masks and costumes after someone tries them on. Specifically, fabric costumes are sanitized with a steam cleaner each time.
Gary said steaming has been extra work for them this year, but he believes it makes people feel safe.
Popular costumes this year also are COVID-related. The Glandons have sold out of plague doctor masks and have sold many hazmat suits.
“They’re getting those because of the virus,” Gary said.
Non-coronavirus-related costumes, such as Pennywise from the “It” movies and Michael Myers from the “Halloween” movies continue to be popular, Gary said.
Stagecoach also has sold “quite a few” Donald Trump masks this election year, but Gary said they haven’t sold as many of these masks as they did four years ago. Normally, Gary said, they sell lots of masks of both presidential candidates, but this year they couldn’t get their Joe Biden order.
Susan, who places most of the orders, said, “Our companies just weren’t making Joe Biden masks this year.”
In general, it was difficult for the Glandons to receive new Halloween costumes this year.
“Usually things just start trickling in after we order them but this year things were a little different. And we kept getting notifications that things weren’t coming in as they should have been and it was because of the virus,” Susan said.
Susan said they order costumes and masks in January, but some items “just simply were not available.”
But the Glandons scrambled and sought out other distributors.
“We have a good assortment in here,” Susan said.
@erikadpritchard
Photos: Trick or Treat on the Bricks 2020
