Custer, Sherman counties included in Biden’s disaster declaration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that Custer and Sherman counties of south-central Nebraska are part of a 20-county major disaster declaration for Nebraska.

The declaration by President Joe Biden means federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and straight-line winds on May 12.

Other counties in the declaration are Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Dixon, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Knox, Logan, Pierce, Polk, Thurston, Valley, Wayne, Wheeler and York.

Federal funding also is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storms.

Federal funding also is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.