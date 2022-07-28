Curt Coleman to lead CHI Health Good Sam starting Monday

KEARNEY — Curt Coleman will begin as president at CHI Health Good Samaritan Monday.

Coleman currently serves as president of critical access hospitals for Genesis Health System in Davenport, Iowa. He replaces Mike Schnieders, who retired as president after 12 years at the end of March.

Coleman’s leadership experience includes the role of chief executive officer at Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, Iowa; vice president of Professional and Support Services at Spencer Hospital in Spencer, Iowa, and administrator of Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt in DeWitt, Iowa.

“Leading a larger hospital has always been a goal of mine,” he said. “Knowing that Good Samaritan also affords me the opportunity to build relationships with our critical access hospital neighbors makes it a great fit for me.”

An Iowa native, he holds two degrees from the University of Iowa: a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in hospital and health administration.

“I was moved by the friendliness and kindness I experienced firsthand at Good Samaritan during our visit,” he said. “My wife Judy and I know Kearney is a place we can call home for years to come.”

Kimber Bonner, vice president of Patient Care Services at Good Samaritan, said, “It’s our honor to have Curt Coleman join us in ensuring that advanced care is provided to our region.”