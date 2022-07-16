Cruising in from South Dakota

KEARNEY — Bruce Aldrich winces just a little whenever he passes a gravel truck while driving his fully restored 1957 Studebaker Silver Hawk.

“I kinda hunch up a little, but it’s all part of the deal,” he said. “We can either pull it around on a trailer and have it sit in a garage and have people stop by and say, ‘Gee, doesn’t that look nice,’ or we can drive it and have people give us 9,000 thumbs up when we’re going down the road. It’s just fun to drive.”

Based in Sioux Falls, S.D., the couple enjoys taking the car to shows in the Midwest. Bruce and his wife Suzie purchased the Silver Hawk eight years ago.

“On a Sunday afternoon in 2014 I was looking for a used Corvette,” Bruce said. “In with the Corvette online was this car. It was canary yellow at that time. I just fell in love with the contours and the shape of the car. I’d never seen one of these before.”

Bruce called right away, but the owner, who also lived in Sioux Falls, told him a potential buyer from Indiana had put a down payment on the vehicle, so it wasn’t available for sale anymore.

“For the next year I kept looking on CaresForSale.com for another Studebaker,” he said. “And then, lo and behold, almost to the day a year later, the same car came back up for sale. The guy who bought it in Indiana was also building a hot rod pickup. One of them needed to go, so he put the Silver Hawk back up for sale. We negotiated for about 30 seconds, and then I bought it.”

Patrons of classic, antique, custom and collectible vehicles will get a chance to see cars like Bruce and Suzie’s 1957 Studebaker Silver Hawk at the show and shine from noon-4 p.m. today at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. The annual event, presented by Central Nebraska Auto Club, celebrates Nebraska’s automotive culture with various events during the six-day festival.

The Aldriches replaced the entire drive train because the couple wanted a dependable car for highway use.

“We’ve had it out to South Bend, Ind., where they were manufactured, and we’ve had it to Michigan and all over the upper Midwest,” Bruce said. “It’s a driver.”

The couple describes the car as a modified street rod.

“The purists wouldn’t like it, but it turns out that I built it for me and not them,” Bruce laughed. “I love it.”

Bruce and Suzie changed out the split bench for bucket seats and then did a complete restoration before getting it back on the road. People often confuse the Silver Hawk for a Ford Thunderbird or a Corvette, Bruce noted.

The Studebaker Corporation manufactured about 15,000 of the cars in 1957. It came in a V8 model and six-cylinder model. Production ended in 1961.

“They used to be popular on the racetracks,” Suzie said. “They were built to compete with the Corvettes of the day, especially the Golden Hawk.”

The Silver Hawk was more affordable.

Bruce and Suzie farmed out all the work on the car.

“I didn’t do any of the work myself,” Bruce said. “I wish I had that talent, but I don’t. I made the decisions and wrote the checks.”

After finishing the mechanical part of the restoration, Bruce decided that he had always like the color orange.

“It makes me smile and the best part of it is, it makes other people smile, too,” he said. “And that’s why we drive it.”

Cruise Nite schedule: Saturday, July 17  8 a.m.-noon — Registration for Show & Shine. Registration is also available online at CruiseNiteKearney.com  9-11 a.m. — Kid-Friendly Cool Car Carnival, Hilltop Mall at 5011 Second Ave.  10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Eagle Riders Bike Show, Eagles Club Parking lot  Noon-4 p.m. — Show and Shine, Downtown Kearney: The Bricks  4-11 p.m. — NHRA Drag Races, Kearney Raceway Park at 4860 Imperial Ave.  5-6 p.m. — Cruise Nite Parade, Downtown Kearney: The Bricks  7-9 p.m. — Burnout Contest, Graham Tire at 5708 Second Ave. Sunday, July 18  8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. — NHRA Drag Races, Kearney Raceway Park at 4860 Imperial Ave.  10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Show and Shine, Classic Car Collection 3600 US Highway 30 Admission for most events is free. For more information visit CruiseNite.org.