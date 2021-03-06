Cruise’s 2020 hemp crop ‘too hot’ to process at his new Pleasanton plant

PLEASANTON — Rory Cruise was doing research long before he launched Sweetwater Hemp Co. last year on his family’s farm southeast of Pleasanton.

As he prepared to be one of Nebraska’s first licensed industrial hemp growers and processors, Cruise studied the industry for approximately six years, went to a “hemp college” in Iowa and attended trade shows where he connected with the company from which he purchased his processing equipment, Whistler Technologies of Whistler, Canada.

Despite all the preparation, there were two big first-year hurdles.

COVID-19 pandemic issues slowed plant equipment deliveries and delayed the start of hemp processing.

On the growing side of the business, his entire crop of 900 “Stormy Daniels” hybrid plants grown in a Cruise family’s Sprout House greenhouse tested “too hot” at harvest time.

That means the plants exceeded the 0.3% limit of THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis.

“Nothing’s really changed,” Cruise said Monday about his business plans. “But the experience of having a crop go hot and how fast it changed, that was an eye-opener for me. And discovering how each (hybrid’s) genetics are different.”