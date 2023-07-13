KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced the closure of the following streets and parking lots beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday.

The purpose of the closure is for Cruise Nite, a special event that includes a car show, food and music. The special event was requested by Brad Kernick on behalf of the Central Nebraska Auto Club.

Streets that will be closed include:

• Central Avenue from Railroad Street to 25th Street.

• 24th Street from First Avenue to Avenue A.

• 23rd Street from First Avenue to Avenue A.

• 21st Street from First Avenue to Avenue A.

• Parking lot west of Cunningham’s Journal.

• City Hall parking lot north of City Hall.

City staff will use barricades prior to the event and designate the areas listed as having parking prohibited during the event times, to control parking in blocked areas. This designation provides the ability to tow vehicles from the area. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. going north on Central Avenue and dispersing at 31st Street.