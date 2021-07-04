 Skip to main content
Cruise Nite Show and Shine registration now being accepted
KEARNEY — Advance registration for owners of classic and collectible cars and pickups wishing to display their vehicles as part of the Cruse Nite Show and Shine in Downtown Kearney: The Bricks, on July 17 is now available at CrusieNite.org.

The event traditionally features more than 500 vehicles on display.

Registration fee is $15.

For more information and a complete schedule of Cruise Nite, July 13-18, visit the website.

