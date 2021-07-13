Cruise Nite kickoff Wednesday a nostalgic tour past Kearney’s care homes

KEARNEY — Organizer Jerry Erickson expects up to 200 vehicles will participate in the annual Classic Car Tour that begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The event serves as the kickoff for Cruise Nite activities, and its goal is to rekindle nostalgia among residents of Kearney’s care homes so they can experience some of the excitement of Cruise Nite as vehicles from their past roll by their homes.

Erickson on Friday released the schedule for the Classic Car Tour, which will pass all 16 of Kearney’s care homes and nursing facilities so residents can glimpse vehicles that were special to them or their families.

Cruise Nite runs from Wednesday through Sunday.

Erickson requested that the care facilities bring their residents outside to view the parade of vehicles rolling around town during in the Classic Car Tour.

“Please have your residents out at least 10 minutes before the time on this schedule,” Erickson said, referring to the estimated drive-by times when cars will pass care facilities.

“Because of traffic and traffic lights, we may be there a little bit early or later than the times scheduled,” he said.