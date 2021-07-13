Cruise Nite kickoff Wednesday a nostalgic tour past Kearney’s care homes

KEARNEY — Organizer Jerry Erickson expects up to 200 vehicles will participate in the annual Classic Car Tour that begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The event serves as the kickoff for Cruise Nite activities, and its goal is to rekindle nostalgia among residents of Kearney’s care homes so they can experience some of the excitement of Cruise Nite as vehicles from their past roll by their homes.
Erickson on Friday released the schedule for the Classic Car Tour, which will pass all 16 of Kearney’s care homes and nursing facilities so residents can glimpse vehicles that were special to them or their families.
Cruise Nite runs from Wednesday through Sunday.
Erickson requested that the care facilities bring their residents outside to view the parade of vehicles rolling around town during in the Classic Car Tour.
“Please have your residents out at least 10 minutes before the time on this schedule,” Erickson said, referring to the estimated drive-by times when cars will pass care facilities.
“Because of traffic and traffic lights, we may be there a little bit early or later than the times scheduled,” he said.
Participants and their vehicles will gather in the south parking lot of First Baptist Church, 3610 Sixth Ave., and the tour will begin promptly at 6 p.m.
The Hub reported incorrectly on Monday that the staging point for participants is Apollo Park, but that is the first place the tour will pass.
Here is the order of care homes and other places that will be part of the tour:
6 p.m. — Apollo Park, 507 W. 33rd St. (north end of Harmon Park)
6:05 p.m. — Homestead Assisted Living, 4205 Sixth Ave.
6:08 p.m. — Prairieview Gardens, 1705 Prairie View Place, and Richard H. Young Hospital, 1755 Prairie View Place
6:10 p.m. — Brookdale Kearney Northridge, 5410 17th Ave.
6:13 p.m. — WEL-Life at Kearney Assisted Living, 5616 Fourth Ave.
6:20 p.m. — Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home, 4510 E. 56th St.
6:30 p.m. — Country House Residence, 5605 K Ave.
635 p.m. — Regency Retirement Residence, 208 E. 48th St.
6:40 p.m. — Cambridge Court Assisted Living, 4107 Central Ave.
6:45 p.m. — Good Samaritan Society - St. John’s, 3410 Central Ave.
6:47 p.m. — Dryden Park, 30th St. and Ave. F
6:50 p.m. — Autumn Village, 2715 Ave. I
6:55 p.m. — Good Samaritan Society - St. Luke’s, 2201 E. 32nd St.
7 p.m. — Kearney Manor, 2715 Ave. I
7:05 p.m. — Mother Hull Home, 125 E. 23rd St.
7:10 p.m. — Mt. Carmel Keens Memorial, 412 W. 18th St.
7: 12 p.m. — Centennial Park, 602 W 13th St.
7:14 p.m. — Brookstone Gardens, 2615 W. 11th St.
7: 16 p.m. — Peterson Senior Center, 2020 W. 11th St.
Erickson said the final address — the Peterson Center — is drive-thru only. The Classic Car Tour concludes at that location.
Erickson is available at 308-440-8731 for more information about the event.