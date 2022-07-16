Cruise Nite grand marshal a celebrity from just down the road

KEARNEY — Jay Lewis knows a little something about a lot of things. Take people living in New York City.

“Everybody says people in New York are cold,” he said. “Well, they’re not. They are just people. Once you get to know them, basically you have a friend for life. To this day, I keep in touch with five people from New York and I haven’t been there for 10 or 11 years.”

It helped that Lewis worked as a professional Santa Claus for almost two decades in the Big Apple, a job that also landed him spots on “The David Letterman Show” and “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.” He also participated in the Artist Ride, an event that places models in Old West settings so visual artists can paint the subjects.

“I suppose my portrait has been painted about 300 times,” Lewis said.

He also appeared in the 1990 film, “Dances With Wolves” and worked with singer Michael Martin Murphy.

All of these life events add up to an interesting history for Lewis, who now lives in Gothenburg. He will travel to Kearney to act as the grand marshal for the Cruise Nite Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Kearney: The Bricks.

Lewis has a strong connection with classic vehicles, too.

“I’ve been involved in cars just about all my life,” he said. “I own a ’57 Plymouth Savoy. It’s been autographed by ‘Big Daddy’ Don Garlits, who was a big-time drag racer, one of the early guys. It’s an honor, really.”

When it comes to car ownership, Lewis believes that people connect with cars because they can customize them.

“You can change them and put your own ideas into them,” he said. “And then there’s the thing, ‘Well, my Dad had one of them.’ So people want to fix up old cars in memory of their dad. And everybody has a different taste in cars. You have a sense of individualism.”

Customized cars can also be a form of self-expression.

“You’ve got your hot rods, your custom cars, your race cars, your show cars — there is so much variety in the automotive world,” Lewis said. “To me, a car is a personal thing. Some people don’t care if they fix up their cars, other than keeping it clean. It’s just a mode of transportation.”

Lewis, 82, describes his role as grand marshal of the Cruise Nite parade as a great honor.

He was born in Le Mars, Iowa, and grew up in Sioux City, Iowa, where his father repaired airplanes during WWII. In 1982 Lewis moved to Nebraska.

When it comes to classic cars, Lewis remembers the old days.

“In 1964, I bought a new Plymouth Fury convertible for $2,800, brand new,” he said. “It was a simpler time. And before that I had a ’54 Ford and a friend of mine wanted to buy it. So I went down to the Dodge dealer. I was looking at a ’57 Dodge, brand new — just a heater, keys and a radio. My payments would have been $34 a month for two years. And I didn’t think I could afford it.”

His first car? A 1928 Model A for $75.

“And this one ran,” Lewis said. “We chopped the top, took in the frame and bought a Chrysler V8 engine for it and that was my first car.”