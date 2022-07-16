 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Cruise Nite grand marshal a celebrity from just down the road

  • 0
Jay Lewis

“You’ve got your hot rods, your custom cars, your race cars, your show cars — there is so much variety in the automotive world,” said Jay Lewis, the 2022 grand marshal for the Cruise Nite parade.

 RICK BROWN, YARD LIGHT MEDIA

KEARNEY — Jay Lewis knows a little something about a lot of things. Take people living in New York City.

“Everybody says people in New York are cold,” he said. “Well, they’re not. They are just people. Once you get to know them, basically you have a friend for life. To this day, I keep in touch with five people from New York and I haven’t been there for 10 or 11 years.”

It helped that Lewis worked as a professional Santa Claus for almost two decades in the Big Apple, a job that also landed him spots on “The David Letterman Show” and “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.” He also participated in the Artist Ride, an event that places models in Old West settings so visual artists can paint the subjects.

Jay Lewis

Automotive enthusiasts will have the opportunity to enjoy hundreds of vehicles including antique and restored cars like this customized roadster.

“I suppose my portrait has been painted about 300 times,” Lewis said.

He also appeared in the 1990 film, “Dances With Wolves” and worked with singer Michael Martin Murphy.

People are also reading…

All of these life events add up to an interesting history for Lewis, who now lives in Gothenburg. He will travel to Kearney to act as the grand marshal for the Cruise Nite Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Kearney: The Bricks.

Lewis has a strong connection with classic vehicles, too.

“I’ve been involved in cars just about all my life,” he said. “I own a ’57 Plymouth Savoy. It’s been autographed by ‘Big Daddy’ Don Garlits, who was a big-time drag racer, one of the early guys. It’s an honor, really.”

When it comes to car ownership, Lewis believes that people connect with cars because they can customize them.

Jay Lewis

“You’ve got your hot rods, your custom cars, your race cars, your show cars — there is so much variety in the automotive world,” said Jay Lewis, the 2022 grand marshal for the Cruise Nite parade.

“You can change them and put your own ideas into them,” he said. “And then there’s the thing, ‘Well, my Dad had one of them.’ So people want to fix up old cars in memory of their dad. And everybody has a different taste in cars. You have a sense of individualism.”

Customized cars can also be a form of self-expression.

“You’ve got your hot rods, your custom cars, your race cars, your show cars — there is so much variety in the automotive world,” Lewis said. “To me, a car is a personal thing. Some people don’t care if they fix up their cars, other than keeping it clean. It’s just a mode of transportation.”

Lewis, 82, describes his role as grand marshal of the Cruise Nite parade as a great honor.

He was born in Le Mars, Iowa, and grew up in Sioux City, Iowa, where his father repaired airplanes during WWII. In 1982 Lewis moved to Nebraska.

Jay Lewis

Cruise Nite continues today with a show and shine from 5-7:30 p.m. at Midway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 515 Second Ave. Events continue through Sunday, presented by the Central Nebraska Auto Club.

When it comes to classic cars, Lewis remembers the old days.

“In 1964, I bought a new Plymouth Fury convertible for $2,800, brand new,” he said. “It was a simpler time. And before that I had a ’54 Ford and a friend of mine wanted to buy it. So I went down to the Dodge dealer. I was looking at a ’57 Dodge, brand new — just a heater, keys and a radio. My payments would have been $34 a month for two years. And I didn’t think I could afford it.”

His first car? A 1928 Model A for $75.

“And this one ran,” Lewis said. “We chopped the top, took in the frame and bought a Chrysler V8 engine for it and that was my first car.”

rick@YardLightMedia.com

WHERE & WHEN

What: Cruise Nite parade with grand marshal Jay Lewis

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Downtown Kearney: The Bricks

Admission: Free

Contact: CruiseNite.org

CRUISE NITE SCHEDULE

Today

- 5-7:30 p.m. — Show & Shine, Midway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 515 Second Ave. Food available.

- 8-10 p.m. — Rave On! with Billy McGuigan featuring music of Buddy Holly, Kearney High School at 2702 W. 11th St. Use west entrance.

Friday

- 5-7:30 p.m. — Show and Shine, Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N

- 7-10:30 p.m. — Classic & Collectible Car Auction, Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N

Saturday

- 8 a.m.-noon — Registration for Show & Shine. Registration is also available online at CruiseNiteKearney.com

- 9-11 a.m. — Kid-Friendly Cool Car Carnival, Hilltop Mall at 5011 Second Ave.

- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Eagle Riders Bike Show, Eagles Club Parking lot

- Noon-4 p.m. — Show and Shine, Downtown Kearney: The Bricks

- 4-11 p.m. — NHRA Drag Races, Kearney Raceway Park at 4860 Imperial Ave.

- 5-6 p.m. — Cruise Nite Parade, Downtown Kearney: The Bricks

- 7-9 p.m. — Burnout Contest, Graham Tire at 5708 Second Ave.

Sunday

- 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. — NHRA Drag Races, Kearney Raceway Park at 4860 Imperial Ave.

- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Show and Shine, Classic Car Collection 3600 US Highway 30

Admission for most events is free. For more information visit CruiseNite.org.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Two London families have epic water balloon battle during heat wave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News