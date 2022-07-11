 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cruise Nite events kick off Tuesday with show, shine at Blueprint Engines

Nursing home - Cruise Nite 2021

Participants line up for the start of the Cruise Nite Tour to Area Assisted Living Facilities and Nursing Homes. Last year’s event included almost 200 vehicles.

KEARNEY — One of the most popular events of Cruise Nite gives owners a chance to drive their cars, trucks, hot rods, antique and restored vehicles — and allows patrons to view them in a comfortable way.

Directors of area assisted living facilities and nursing homes asked Brad Kernick, a member of the Central Nebraska Auto Club’s Steering Committee, for an opportunity to include individuals living in the facilities, people often with limited mobility. The directors asked if the cars could come to the homes.

“Well, we looked at our schedule and said, no, our schedule is full,” Kernick recalled of the year the event was suggested.

Nursing home - Cruise Nite 2021

The tour begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. “Every once in awhile, someone will yell out, ‘I had one of those!’” said Brad Kernick, a member of the Steering Committee that organized the tour. “It’s just pretty cool.”

The next year, the Steering Committee scheduled the Classic Car Tour to Area Assisted Living and Nursing Homes, an event that attracted almost 200 vehicles.

“It’s really gratifying when we go by the homes,” Kernick said. “We give them a schedule of when we think we’ll be arriving. We have a team that coordinates it so we know within five or 10 minutes of when we’ll be there.”

Residents sometimes watch from inside their rooms but they often enjoy the tour from chairs in front of the homes.

“Every once in awhile, someone will yell out, ‘I had one of those!’” Kernick said. “It’s just pretty cool.”

Cruise Nite 2022 kicks off with a show and shine from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Blueprint Engines. The tour of nursing homes and assisted living facilities begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

“They often have their residents sitting in lawn chairs,” Kernick said. “Their faces light up like neon because they are so excited about the cars.”

Nursing home - Cruise Nite map

The Steering Committee created the event specifically for patrons who are unable to travel to the show and shine events. As a side benefit, other community members can enjoy seeing the cars as well.

“We get our schedule published in the Kearney Hub so the general public will know where we are and when,” Kernick said. “It’s not unusual to drive by a house and see five or six or eight people just out on the lawn, sitting in lawn chairs, having some snacks or maybe a beverage. We also drive by a park or two. It’s not unusual to see 15 or 20 or 30 people there, in lawn chairs waving at us. And at this time of the year, we also see lots of American flags, which is pretty cool, too.”

ASSISTED LIVING/NURSING HOMES CRUISE

Approximate arrival times of the Tour Area Assisted Living and Nursing Homes:

Start at Baptist Church parking lot leave at 6 p.m.

Homestead of Kearney — 6:08 p.m.

Kearney eFree Church — 6:10 p.m.

Prairie View Gardens — 6:13 p.m.

Kinship Pointe Kearney Northridge — 6:16 p.m.

Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home — 6:25 p.m.

CountryHouse — 6:33 p.m.

Regency Retirement Residence — 6:36 p.m.

Cambridge Court — 6:39 p.m.

St. Johns Senior Living — 6:44 p.m.

Dryden Park — 6:47 p.m.

St. Luke’s Senior Living — 6:53 p.m.

Kearney Manor — 6:57 p.m.

Mother Hull Home — 7:02 p.m.

Mt. Carmel Home — 7:05 p.m.

Centennial Park — 7:07 p.m.

Brookstone Gardens — 7:10 p.m.

Petersen Senior Activity Center — 7:14 p.m.

CRUISE NITE 2022 EVENTS

Cruise Nite 2022 events:

Tuesday

- 6-7:30 p.m. — Show & Shine at Blueprint, Engines at 2915 Marshall Ave. Food trucks on site. Plant tours available.

Wednesday

- 6-7:30 p.m. — Classic Car Tour to area assisted living and nursing homes. Meet at the old high school parking lot. Tour concludes at Peterson Senior Center at Yanney Park for ice cream and live music by Billy Troy.

Thursday

- 5-7:30 p.m. — Show & Shine, Midway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 515 Second Ave. Food available.

- 8-10 p.m. — Rave On! with Billy McGuigan featuring music of Buddy Holly, Kearney High School at 2702 W. 11th St. Use west entrance.

Friday

- 5-7:30 p.m. — Show and Shine, Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N

- 7-10:30 p.m. — Classic & Collectible Car Auction, Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N

Saturday

8 a.m.-noon — Registration for Show & Shine. Registration is also available online at CruiseNiteKearney.com

- 9-11 a.m. — Kid-Friendly Cool Car Carnival, Hilltop Mall at 5011 Second Ave.

- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Eagle Riders Bike Show, Eagles Club Parking lot

- Noon-4 p.m. — Show and Shine, Downtown Kearney: The Bricks

- 4-11 p.m. — NHRA Drag Races, Kearney Raceway Park at 4860 Imperial Ave.

- 5-6 p.m. — Cruise Nite Parade, Downtown Kearney: The Bricks

- 7-9 p.m. — Burnout Contest, Graham Tire at 5708 Second Ave.

Sunday

- 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. — NHRA Drag Races, Kearney Raceway Park at 4860 Imperial Ave.

- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Show and Shine, Classic Car Collection 3600 US Highway 30

Admission for most events is free. For more information visit CruiseNite.org.

