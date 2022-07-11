Cruise Nite events kick off Tuesday with show, shine at Blueprint Engines

KEARNEY — One of the most popular events of Cruise Nite gives owners a chance to drive their cars, trucks, hot rods, antique and restored vehicles — and allows patrons to view them in a comfortable way.

Directors of area assisted living facilities and nursing homes asked Brad Kernick, a member of the Central Nebraska Auto Club’s Steering Committee, for an opportunity to include individuals living in the facilities, people often with limited mobility. The directors asked if the cars could come to the homes.

“Well, we looked at our schedule and said, no, our schedule is full,” Kernick recalled of the year the event was suggested.

The next year, the Steering Committee scheduled the Classic Car Tour to Area Assisted Living and Nursing Homes, an event that attracted almost 200 vehicles.

“It’s really gratifying when we go by the homes,” Kernick said. “We give them a schedule of when we think we’ll be arriving. We have a team that coordinates it so we know within five or 10 minutes of when we’ll be there.”

Residents sometimes watch from inside their rooms but they often enjoy the tour from chairs in front of the homes.

“Every once in awhile, someone will yell out, ‘I had one of those!’” Kernick said. “It’s just pretty cool.”

Cruise Nite 2022 kicks off with a show and shine from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Blueprint Engines. The tour of nursing homes and assisted living facilities begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

“They often have their residents sitting in lawn chairs,” Kernick said. “Their faces light up like neon because they are so excited about the cars.”

The Steering Committee created the event specifically for patrons who are unable to travel to the show and shine events. As a side benefit, other community members can enjoy seeing the cars as well.

“We get our schedule published in the Kearney Hub so the general public will know where we are and when,” Kernick said. “It’s not unusual to drive by a house and see five or six or eight people just out on the lawn, sitting in lawn chairs, having some snacks or maybe a beverage. We also drive by a park or two. It’s not unusual to see 15 or 20 or 30 people there, in lawn chairs waving at us. And at this time of the year, we also see lots of American flags, which is pretty cool, too.”