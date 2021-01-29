Crossroads Mission has launched campaign to raise $1M to renovate former Just For Ladies

KEARNEY — A campaign has been launched to raise more than $1 million needed to complete a long-term and transitional housing project at Crossroads Mission Avenue in Kearney.
The project involving renovations to the East 39th Street building, which was formerly rented by Just for Ladies, is the third phase of construction since Crossroads opened Feb. 1, 2012. Since then, the faith-based homeless shelter and recovery program has served 1,046 men, 691 women and 359 children under age 18.
The new project involves renovating the 12,000-square-foot fitness center at 1408 E. 39th St. that Crossroads Mission has owned since 2018.
On Jan. 4, former tenant Amy Barth, Just for Ladies owner-operator, opened her new fitness studio east of Fireplace, Stone and Patio in the retail strip at 1540 W. 56th St.
According to a Crossroads publication about the new housing project, overall property acquisition, development and renovation costs are $2,929,920. Gifts and pledges to date of nearly $1.14 million, plus a $750,000 Federal Home Loan grant, leave a fundraising balance of $1,040,000.
During Thursday’s fundraising campaign announcement, representatives of the Realtors of Greater Mid-Nebraska donated $5,000 to the cause.
In December, Crossroads Mission Executive Director Daniel Buller said the building was purchased a couple of years ago with the intention of turning it into transitional housing. “We knew the need was there. With the high cost of housing in Kearney, sometimes there’s a shortage of transitional housing,” he explained.
The three phases of projects at Crossroads are:
Phase I, a completed $1.42 million, 42-bed emergency shelter that opened in February 2012. It currently offers shelter, meals and life skills classes to homeless and needy people in Buffalo County.
Phase II, a completed $1.07 million thrift store and warehouse that opened in December 2017. It allows sustainability for the mission and serves low-income residents in the community.
Phase III, 17 apartments as long-term housing and a 10-bed transitional housing unit in coordination with District 9 Probation. Crossroads is a group provider with a state probation office program and provides 84 days of transitional living for residents in a four-phase personal resilience program.
“We want to do a better job and offer a better facility for them,” Buller has said.
The fundraising campaign publication says, “In the spring of 2017, 34 residents of Crossroads Center had finished the four-phase program, had stable employment and were looking for affordable housing. They were forced to stay at the Crossroads Center because no affordable apartments were available in the area.”
The transitional housing project allows prepared graduates of the Crossroads program to move from the emergency shelter, which opens bed space needed for homeless guests.
Another plus is providing supported transitional housing before clients move to complete independent living.
“This way, people who are ready to leave our program can live there from six months to a year and still get our help with things like budgeting, addiction recovery and mental health. It’s an important step before they move out and have their independence,” Buller told the Hub in December.
When asked in December about how the COVID-19 pandemic had affected Crossroads, he said it put a dent in donations of cash, food and more, and forced the seven-member staff to work longer hours.
Also, the staff has been especially cautious about newcomers bringing COVID-19 into the facility, so new residents are quarantined for three days.
“But if they get sick, they are quarantined, and we take care of their needs,” Buller added.