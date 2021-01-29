Crossroads Mission has launched campaign to raise $1M to renovate former Just For Ladies

KEARNEY — A campaign has been launched to raise more than $1 million needed to complete a long-term and transitional housing project at Crossroads Mission Avenue in Kearney.

The project involving renovations to the East 39th Street building, which was formerly rented by Just for Ladies, is the third phase of construction since Crossroads opened Feb. 1, 2012. Since then, the faith-based homeless shelter and recovery program has served 1,046 men, 691 women and 359 children under age 18.

The new project involves renovating the 12,000-square-foot fitness center at 1408 E. 39th St. that Crossroads Mission has owned since 2018.

On Jan. 4, former tenant Amy Barth, Just for Ladies owner-operator, opened her new fitness studio east of Fireplace, Stone and Patio in the retail strip at 1540 W. 56th St.

According to a Crossroads publication about the new housing project, overall property acquisition, development and renovation costs are $2,929,920. Gifts and pledges to date of nearly $1.14 million, plus a $750,000 Federal Home Loan grant, leave a fundraising balance of $1,040,000.

During Thursday’s fundraising campaign announcement, representatives of the Realtors of Greater Mid-Nebraska donated $5,000 to the cause.