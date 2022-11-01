Crossroads Mission Avenue will open facility in Lexington

LEXINGTON — Crossroads Mission Avenue will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Thursday that will begin its expansion to its fourth city in central Nebraska.

An unoccupied building at 907 W. 8th St. will be renovated into 17 one-room apartments that can serve single men, single women or families in Dawson County. It is expected to open in 2024. Crossroads is a Christian nonprofit that provides housing, job training and support to enable homeless people to become self-sufficient. It was launched 39 years ago in Hastings. It expanded to Kearney in 2012 and to Grand Island in 2018.

Daniel Buller, executive director of Crossroads, said a Lexington facility was first suggested by Brian Levander, president of the Crossroads board of directors and the owner of Levander’s Body Shop at 2807 N Ave.

The board studied Levander’s idea and is now finalizing the purchase of the property. The total cost of $1.5 million includes the purchase, construction, renovation, furnishings and administrative costs. Crossroads is also launching a capital campaign to raise $675,554 for the project. Crossroads will apply for a $750,000 grant from Federal Home Loan Bank, a private institution that it has previously worked with.

“We’ve realized in the past few years that we’re not just serving Kearney or Grand Island. Crossroads serves the entire western half of the state,” Buller said. He said North Platte has a homeless shelter, but there is nothing between North Platte and Cheyenne.

“Clients have no place to go, so they come to Kearney,” Buller said. The Kearney facility opened with 27 beds in 2012 and expanded to 42 beds in 2013. It has since added a women’s facility as well as 15 transitional apartments designed for people who have completed the Crossroads program and are searching for affordable housing. That facility is full.

Residents — called “guests” by Crossroads staff — get safe shelter, hot meals and classes in life skills and money management to help them live independently. Buller said Crossroads fulfills its mission most effectively when its facilities can be spread across the region. “The Hastings facility went from overwhelming the community to being a blessing once we opened the facilities in Kearney and Grand Island,” Buller said.

As Crossroads mulled over the Lexington facility, Healthy Blue Nebraska called unexpectedly and offered $20,000 to begin funding for the project. “To me, that is affirmation about taking the good next steps,” Buller said.

“We took steps, trusted the Lord, found this building and presented it to the board,” he added. The six-member Crossroads board and Levander’s Automotive will present a gift of between $50,000 and $60,000 to kick off the Following the Need campaign.

Buller said the same business model will be used in Lexington that has been used in Hastings, Kearney and Grand Island. Crossroads has a combined total of 45 employees in those three facilities. “Our leadership has learned that there is a way to do this to sustain this. We can take one donor dollar and turn that into $3,” he said.

Jake Ondrak, currently the director at the Kearney Crossroads facility, will become the regional director overseeing operations in Lexington as well. In the next year, Crossroads will hire staff for Lexington. It will also open a temporary Mission Thrift Avenue in Lexington, a successful second-hand store that has brought in needed income while teaching Crossroads guests the intricacies of holding a job and managing money. A permanent store site will be found in the next year.

In July, Crossroads opened a monthly food pantry in Lexington at the Dawson County Fairgrounds, in conjunction with the Foodbank of the Heartland, after Lexington’s mobile food pantry had closed. The pantry serves an average of 450 families each month. “If you come, we won’t ask questions. If you say you need food, we will give it to you,” Buller said.

Buller said Lexington has been very welcoming to Crossroads, “with its arms wide open. There is no resistance. This is meant to be a transformation, not just bed and food.”

“I think it is our job to train the minds of communities who have had a kind of a jaded opinion about homeless people. People who come to Crossroads facing homelessness are just average, everyday people who just need help and opportunities. They are some of the most incredibly talented people,” Buller said.

More information about the capital campaign can be found at www.crossroadsmission.com.