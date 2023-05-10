HOLDREGE — Crossroads Mission Avenue has opened a Holdrege Mission Avenue Thrift Store at 408 East Ave.
The 4,000-square-foot store offers household items, antiques, toys, new and lightly used clothing for men, women and children — and many other items.
It has four paid staff members. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
It is located in the former Hilsabeck’s Sporting Goods site, “and it was perfect for our use,” said Linda Barrett, grant writer for Crossroads. No renovations to the building were needed.
Donations of good-quality items can be made inside the store. An after-hours drop-off bin is located behind it.
This is Crossroads’ second Mission Avenue Thrift store west of Kearney. A Lexington store opened last November and “is doing wonderfully,” Barrett said.
People are also reading…
Donations and sales at both shops support Crossroads Mission Avenue’s efforts to provide meals and care for the homeless and needy in central Nebraska.
A capital campaign is underway to create a new shelter and facility in Lexington. It is expected to open in 2024.
Crossroads Mission Avenue, founded in Hastings 40 years ago, has locations in Kearney, Grand Island and Hastings. Each campus provides safe emergency shelter and transitional housing.
The Christian-based nonprofit offers hot meals, life skills classes and one-on-one case management that helps people find jobs, financial independence and stable housing.
Crossroads provided almost 65,000 nights of stay at its facilities in 2022. The facilities were called “home" by 1,100 people who were homeless throughout 2022.
Daniel Buller, executive director for Crossroads Mission Avenue, is excited to see the new Mission Avenue Thrift Store in Phelps County. Crossroads also served over 3,800 households since last July at its monthly mobile food distribution in Lexington.
“Our mission is to bring glory to God through the helping of people, and every operation overseen by Crossroads fulfills that mission,” Buller said.