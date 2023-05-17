HASTINGS — Crossroads Mission Avenue will accept a $10,000 donation today from Tri-City Street Rods to support homeless shelters in Grand Island and Hastings that serve Hall and Adams counties.

The club raised the funds at its annual auto exhibition in February in honor of its 50th anniversary.

Daniel Buller, executive director of Crossroads Mission Avenue, said, “What a fun way to help celebrate 50 years while helping provide vital services to Hastings and Grand Island.”

Crossroads has been serving the homeless in central Nebraska for 40 years. It has locations in Kearney, Grand Island, Hastings and a shelter expected soon in Lexington.

In 2022, it served 1,103 men, women and children by providing almost 65,000 nights of stay. Crossroads also provided more than 2,000 community meals and 3,700 food boxes in 2022.