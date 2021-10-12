Crossroads kicks off The Lodge, transitional housing units should be ready by March

KEARNEY — A sanctuary people can call home.

That’s how the Rev. Adrian Boykin, pastor at Kearney eFree Church, referred to The Lodge, transitional housing units that will be built as part of Crossroads Mission Avenue at 1404 E. 39th St., at kickoff ceremonies Monday morning.

Crossroads is a Christian ministry founded here in 2012 that provides housing, job training and support so homeless people can become self-sufficient. It currently has 42 beds in its main structure, and five smaller units in the front of the Just for Ladies structure next door, which Crossroads purchased in 2018.

The Lodge will be constructed in the back of the building. The $3.3 million project will add 15 units of affordable long-term housing for people who are transitioning from the shelter’s four-phase recovery project into independent living. Thirteen of the apartments will be efficiencies. Two units will be larger to accommodate families.

Daniel Buller, Crossroads executive director, said, “It’s exciting to see God’s mighty hand move and provide in ways we never could have imagined.”