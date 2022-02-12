CrossFit in Kearney helps people see long-term, loss-of-fat success

KEARNEY — Six weeks after making New Year’s resolutions to lose weight, how many pounds have you dropped? Few, probably. All those good intentions often stagnate by mid-February.
Trevor Brown, who founded Kearney CrossFit 10 years ago, has a remedy aimed to last not one month or six months, but for a lifetime: Get fit with people you like and who share your goals.
“Everybody goes through cycles, but the biggest difference comes in finding a community of like-minded individuals you enjoy being around. Trying to do things on your own is more difficult than having someone there with you,” he said. “Finding people you enjoy being around makes health and wellness fun.”
New members tend to come to Kearney CrossFit around March, as spring beckons. “Guys want to look good without their shirts on, and women want to look good in bathing suits,” Brown said.
“But you need to have a goal. People want to look good for a wedding anniversary or a reunion. That’s awesome for the short term, but that won’t last. You need a community of people and a bigger picture to be healthy for yourself and your family in the long run,” he said.
Keep the body guessing
Regardless of the facility, he recommends getting to know its staff and fellow members. “You might be intimidated coming in the door, but if you make friends, that will keep you coming,” he said.
He also urged people to find a fitness regimen they enjoy. Brown said his wife enjoys running for an hour. “I don’t enjoy that, but on the other hand, I would be naïve to think everyone will love Cross-fit. It’s awesome for anyone to do any kind of fitness routine,” he said.
Brown believes humans need varied exercise to keep truly fit. “So many gym members run half marathons, for example. Many do a running program only, but they perform better and feel better with both running and a cross-fit approach,” he said. Cross-fit is defined as constantly varied high-intensity functional movements.
“Look at Olympic track athletes. They run, but they do strength training and resistance along with it. That keeps their bones strong,” Bonner said.
“The human body is really really good at adapting to things. It’s important to keep the body guessing. If you only run, your metabolism adjusts to being good only at running. You don’t burn as many calories running every day. If you do constantly varied exercise, your body is forced to adapt to change. It will build muscle and burn more calories. You want to keep the body guessing so never gets comfortable,” he said.
For example, he said, a man who does 100 pushups every day for a year won’t put on as much muscle and strength after the body adjusts to the routine. Mixing up a work-out “keeps the body interested in adapting and growing,” he said.
Eating healthy
Brown said a healthy diet is critical, too. “Carbs get a bad rap. They’re not bad for you in general, but the problem with Americans is obesity. Carbs are our most readily available food — potato chips, sugary drinks, PopTarts — so it’s easy for us to overeat carbs,” he said.
He talked about three metabolic pathways. Put simply, athletes doing, say, a high jump expend a maximum amount of energy in a few seconds. They may rest for three to five minutes, then repeat the routine. “But rarely in our exercise do we operate that way,” he said.
Aerobic exercise such as walking, jogging or cycling keeps the heart rate elevated but at an steady rate. “Think of a football player drinking Gator-Ade on the sidelines. He digests it really quickly. His blood sugar spikes, his glucose goes up, insulin grabs the blood sugar and carries it to muscle. He gets a ton of energy right away,” he said.
“But after that sudden spurt of energy, you crash, so eating well, with carbohydrates of whole grains, oats and leafy vegetables raise the blood sugar, but slowly, because those things take longer to digest,” he said.
Body: like a sponge
Brown said that carbs fuel the human body, “but when you eat carbs and your blood sugar levels go up, and you aren’t active and don’t work out, the body stores that sugar instead of using it for fuel. Little bundles of glucose stick together in the muscles; 70% of that glucose is stored in the muscle,” he said. “You wake up on an empty stomach and the body calls on that stored glucose, and you get energy.”
He compared the body to a sponge. If a dry sponge is run under water quickly, it soaks up the water, like muscles absorb glycogen, he said. Glycogen is a form of glucose that serves as a form of energy storage in humans. “If you turn off the water, you still have enough water in the sponge to wash dishes,” he said.
“But the muscles can hold only so much glycogen. With a day’s worth of food, your muscles are full. If you don’t exercise, and you keep eating and overeat, carbs don’t get stored as glycogen. They get stored as fat. Most Americans overeat carbs,” he said.
Because of that, he urges Kearney CrossFit members to eat five times a day — three main meals and two snacks, all spaced three hours apart. “We want to regulate blood sugar levels, so we want a slow increase in blood sugar. If you eat protein, carbs and fats in the right amounts, and eat every few hours to sustain energy levels, and also exercise, you never have so much food that it is stored as excess body fat,” he said.
He gives each Kearney CrossFit member a meal plan so they can learn what to eat and track their food, “so six months down the road, they understand nutrition and develop healthy habits that last a lifetime, without gimmicks or tricks. People will quit if they don’t get results,” he said.
Fitness during COVID
Brown, who is assisted at KearneyCrossFit by Dakota Lietka, the gym manager, believes health and fitness should have been emphasized more during the COVID-19 crisis. Keeping gyms and health clubs open would have been a healthier approach than shutting them down while allowing fast food places and liquor stores to stay open, he said.
He, Lietka and others spend from three to five hours individually with new members focusing on exercise routines and diet. Food plans are tailored to each individual. “Everyone needs different amounts of calories, based on muscle mass and more,” he said.
“We teach you one on one before you start classes because that makes you more comfortable. People are often intimidated coming through the door for the first time, but right away, you aren’t by yourself. You get to know everyone here. That keeps you coming back,” Brown said.
“It’s the same at any gym. Find a personal trainer to hold you accountable. Make friends and get comfortable,” he said.