CrossFit in Kearney helps people see long-term, loss-of-fat success

Eating healthy

Brown said a healthy diet is critical, too. “Carbs get a bad rap. They’re not bad for you in general, but the problem with Americans is obesity. Carbs are our most readily available food — potato chips, sugary drinks, PopTarts — so it’s easy for us to overeat carbs,” he said.

He talked about three metabolic pathways. Put simply, athletes doing, say, a high jump expend a maximum amount of energy in a few seconds. They may rest for three to five minutes, then repeat the routine. “But rarely in our exercise do we operate that way,” he said.

Aerobic exercise such as walking, jogging or cycling keeps the heart rate elevated but at an steady rate. “Think of a football player drinking Gator-Ade on the sidelines. He digests it really quickly. His blood sugar spikes, his glucose goes up, insulin grabs the blood sugar and carries it to muscle. He gets a ton of energy right away,” he said.

“But after that sudden spurt of energy, you crash, so eating well, with carbohydrates of whole grains, oats and leafy vegetables raise the blood sugar, but slowly, because those things take longer to digest,” he said.

Body: like a sponge