Criminal cases against former Minden School board member appears dismissed

MINDEN — Charges against a former Minden school board member appear to have been dismissed in Kearney County Court.

Katie Sinsel previously was charged in Kearney County Court with trespassing/defying orders to leave and disturbing the peace. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Sinsel was charged after an incident April 12 when she refused to wear a mask and was arrested by Minden Police after becoming disorderly and disruptive, according to a resolution to remove a board member passed by the Minden Board of Education.

At a special meeting April 26, Minden Board of Education members approved the resolution to remove board member Sinsel.

Kearney County Attorney Melodie Bellamy and Kearney County Court Clerk’s office were unable to comment on whether the case has been dismissed. However, a search of electronic court records show there is no longer a case against Sinsel, indicating the case has been dismissed.

At the March 8 regular school board meeting, the Minden Board of Education approved a reaffirmation of the Back to School resolution, which was approved by the board on Aug. 10, and requires all school board members to wear a mask from the time they enter any school building, during school board meetings and until they exit any and all school buildings.

