Criminal cases against former Minden School board member appears dismissed

MINDEN — Charges against a former Minden school board member appear to have been dismissed in Kearney County Court.
Katie Sinsel previously was charged in Kearney County Court with trespassing/defying orders to leave and disturbing the peace. Both charges are misdemeanors.
Sinsel was charged after an incident April 12 when she refused to wear a mask and was arrested by Minden Police after becoming disorderly and disruptive, according to a resolution to remove a board member passed by the Minden Board of Education.
At a special meeting April 26, Minden Board of Education members approved the resolution to remove board member Sinsel.
Kearney County Attorney Melodie Bellamy and Kearney County Court Clerk’s office were unable to comment on whether the case has been dismissed. However, a search of electronic court records show there is no longer a case against Sinsel, indicating the case has been dismissed.
At the March 8 regular school board meeting, the Minden Board of Education approved a reaffirmation of the Back to School resolution, which was approved by the board on Aug. 10, and requires all school board members to wear a mask from the time they enter any school building, during school board meetings and until they exit any and all school buildings.
If a board member refuses to abide by this requirement, the board may vote to count that board member as an unexcused absence from the meeting. Sinsel voted against the reaffirmation in March.
According to the resolution, Sinsel refused to wear a face mask during a board retreat in March.
At the March 8 meeting, she attended wearing a mask that was not secured properly around her nose and mouth. She was provided with a proper mask and was asked multiple times to wear it, which she refused. She had an unexcused absence for the March 23 meeting, and she refused to wear a mask during meetings on March 30 and April 12.
Darcie J. Reed, a Minden High School alumnus and Heartwell resident, was sworn in as a member of Minden’s school board at a special meeting in May in order to fill Sinsel’s vacant seat.
In May, Minden community member Candice Lantis filed a petition in Kearney County to recall Minden Board of Education President Rusty Rhynalds and Vice President Justin Glanzer.
Lantis’ reasoning for filing the forms includes “proposing a mask mandate in a non-mandated town in a public forum” and infringing on medical rights. She also expressed issues with Rhynalds’ occupation with Rhynalds Auction & Realty as “a conflict of interest and questionable for biased decisions” and Glanzer’s previous employment as a Kearney County deputy sheriff.
According to the Kearney County Clerk Myra Johnson, the petitions were picked up June 10, and Lantis has until July 12 to return them to the clerk’s office.