KEARNEY — Five teenagers allegedly stole a vehicle and later crashed it Thursday night.

According to a joint release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and Kearney Police Department, around 6:29 p.m. a caller reported a single-vehicle rollover crash near 11th Street and Highway 10 on the east side of town. The caller said several teenagers ran from the vehicle into surrounding farm fields.

Sheriff's office, police department and Nebraska State Patrol members responded to the scene and employed K-9 officers and drones to assist the search. The five teenagers, all of Kearney, were located with no serious injuries, the law enforcement agencies said.

Authorities later determined the vehicle had been reported stolen in southeast Kearney about an hour before the accident. An investigation by the Kearney Police Department into the incident continues and the department will work with the Buffalo County Attorney's Office on potential criminal charges.

Nebraska Juvenile Probation also worked on the incident, the release said.