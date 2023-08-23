KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has determined that an active shooter threat, issued at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, was unfounded.

KPD took a report about a potential threat toward multiple Kearney Public Schools facilities, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Zion Lutheran School.

Police immediately investigated the report and determined there was no credible threat.

KPD worked closely with the administrations at KPS, UNK, and Zion Lutheran in communicating details of this report. Additional resources from KPD and UNKPD were in place at the schools Wednesday morning out of an abundance of caution.

As of noon Wednesday, students and staff at the schools are safe, police said in a press release. “No learning has been disrupted, and business is operating as usual,” police added.

Communicating with parents this morning, KPS Superintendent Jason Mundorf said the district "believes it is our responsibility to treat any potential threat with the utmost seriousness."

As a result, the district increased police presence around all school buildings, placed principals on alert, and dispatched its School Resource Officers to ensure a swift and coordinated response to any situation, he said.

In a statement sent to parents, he wrote, "We understand that such situations can be unsettling, and we appreciate your trust and understanding as we navigated through this matter. Rest assured, your child's safety is our top priority, and we are committed to maintaining a secure and conducive learning environment."

At UNK, the administration reiterated that the threat was unsubstantiated.

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with authorities,” said Todd Gottula, UNK spokesman.

The campus community and the public should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to UNK Police and the Kearney Police Department. To report information to the police, call 308-237-2104.