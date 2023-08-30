KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department said a 22-year-old motorcyclist failed to yield the right-of-way and then crashed into a pickup on U.S. Highway 30 east of Kearney Saturday morning.

The motorcyclist from Omaha suffered severe injuries. He was flown to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha for treatment.

The KPD report had additional details.

The accident was at 10:31 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 30 and Cherry Avenue in east Kearney.

A 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle operated by Thanya “Thomas” Mazzei-Minervino was traveling west on Highway 30 approaching the Cherry Avenue intersection.

KPD reported that witnesses saw the motorcycle run the red light and strike the driver side of a 2016 Chevy Colorado pickup that was turning east onto Highway 30 with a green light.

The Kearney Police/Buffalo County Fatal Accident Investigation Team, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office all assisted with the accident investigation, which is continuing.