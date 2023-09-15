KEARNEY – The 24-year-old Kearney man wanted in a child abuse case for allegedly harming a 1-year-old girl is in custody at the Buffalo County Jail following a weeklong manhunt.

The Kearney Police Department reported that Jacob Ellingson, 24, of Kearney was arrested without incident Friday morning after police received a tip regarding Ellingson’s whereabouts.

The victim in the child abuse case is receiving care at Children’s Hospital in Omaha. The girl was flown to the Omaha hospital one week ago. KPD is not releasing the identity of the girl or her condition.

However, KPD did describe how Ellingson was taken into custody.

According to a KPD press release, at about 3:30 a.m. today police received a credible tip that Ellingson was inside a residence in the area of 115th and Grove Road in Buffalo County.

Members of KPD and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department Uniform Patrol responded to the address with the KPD/BCSO Emergency Service Unit (SWAT). Officers were able to contact Ellingson via cell phone and negotiated with him for several minutes.

Police reported that Ellingson voluntarily exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. He then was booked into the Buffalo County Jail.

Police Chief Bryan Waugh thanked the law enforcement officers who worked together to locate and arrest Ellingson, who was wanted for two separate counts of felony child abuse.

“The tireless efforts from our investigators, police officers, deputies, allied law enforcement partners and support staff, to locate and apprehend this fugitive has been exceptional,” Waugh said. “I appreciate the patience from our community and more importantly, the willingness to report information, as officers followed up on countless leads with professionalism and commitment. I am incredibly thankful and relieved this fugitive is in custody.”

Waugh said the investigation will continue and anyone who aided or knowingly harbored Ellingson will be held accountable.

“We continue to work closely with the family, doctors, Health and Human Services, and KPD Victim/Witness Services,” Waugh said. “We share the concern of a caring community and offer our sincere thoughts and support for the children and family.”

KPD said in today’s announcement that police will provide updates as new information is available.

KPD continues to work in partnership with the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case can contact KPD at 308-237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.