A Kearney man is wanted on child abuse charges.

The Kearney Police Department said it has obtained a warrant for Jacob Ellingson, 24, for felony child abuse, a Class II felony.

The department said around 8:11 a.m. Friday, it received a phone call regarding a person traveling to a local hospital by private vehicle with a 1-year-old girl experiencing trouble breathing. Officers located the individuals involved at the hospital. After examination, the baby was taken by medical helicopter to Children's Hospital in Omaha.

Kearney Police said its investigators worked with hospital staff, doctors, the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office and others "to determine the nature, severity and cause of the child’s injuries, as well as the situation surrounding the injuries." After further investigation, including consultation with doctors and staff at Children's, the department determined the cause of the injuries was criminal in nature.

Ellingson’s whereabouts are currently unknown, police said, noting he is considered a fugitive from justice at this time. The suspect is described as a 5-foot-11 white male with blue eyes, a fair complexion and blonde hair weighing 295 pounds.

The Kearney Police Department is working in partnership with the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or Ellingson's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or through the See It Say It Send It App.