KEARNEY — A Kearney man wanted on child abuse charges evaded capture in northern Buffalo County Monday night.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Buffalo County Sheriff's deputies received a citizen's report of a possible sighting of suspect Jacob Ellingson, who is wanted for two counts of felony child abuse. The sighting was in the area of 145th and Riverdale Road.

According to a Sheriff's Department press release, deputies, with help from the Kearney Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol, set up a perimeter and began a search.

The search included drones from the two departments, KPD K-9s, FLIR, thermal imaging cameras, and the Nebraska State Patrol helicopter.

The search continued into the night and was unsuccessful in locating Ellingson, 24, who is wanted for felony child abuse, a Class II felony.

KPD was alerted at 8:11 a.m. Friday regarding a person traveling to a local hospital in a private vehicle with a 1-year-old girl having difficulty breathing. Law officers located the individuals involved at the hospital.

After examination the girl was flown by helicopter to Children's Hospital in Omaha. KPD reported Monday it worked with doctors, hospital staff, the Buffalo County Attorney's office and others "to determine the nature, severity and cause of the child's injuries."

After consulting with staff at Children's Hospital, KPD determined the cause of the injuries was criminal in nature.

The public is encouraged to report any possible sightings of Ellingson to the numbers listed below.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office: 308-236-8555 or Buffalo County Crimestoppers: 308 237-3424.

Ellingson is regarded as a fugitive from justice, according to police and sheriff's department sources. He is described as 5-foot-11 with blue eyes, fair complexion and blonde hair weighing 295 pounds.

"The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office asks for continued thoughts for the family and the young child that remains hospitalized as a result of felonious abuse," according to the BCSO press release.