HOLDREGE — The Holdrege Police Department is being awarded a highway safety grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO) to help buy a mobile radar unit, said William Kovarik, administrator for the NDOT Highway Safety Office.

"Technology holds immense promise when it comes to mitigating human error. This equipment is vital in helping agencies to more effectively target reckless drivers, making roadways safer for motorists and passengers," Kovarik said.

The mobile radar speed detection equipment provides the agency with reliable, advanced technology that will enhance speed control efforts.

The grant funding totals $1,200.

"This grant award will allow law enforcement to purchase equipment that will assist the agency in its mission to enhance public safety on our roadways," Kovarik said. "It provides the tools they require to focus on problematic traffic areas throughout Holdrege to promote safer roadways, and reduce speed related traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries."