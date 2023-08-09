A Grand Island woman faces charges after a road rage incident Monday evening on Interstate 80 near Kearney.

Marjiek Lual, 20, of Grand Island, was arrested for attempted second degree assault, criminal mischief, willful reckless driving and traffic violations after the incident. She was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol received a report of a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 266. The reporting party stated that one of the vehicles involved, and Audi SQ5, had been forced into the median where it came to a stop. The driver was not injured. NSP also received a description of the vehicle that had left the scene of the crash, a Honda Civic.

A few minutes later, a trooper located the Honda as it was traveling eastbound at approximately 95 miles per hour on I-80, near mile marker 277. The trooper observed damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle. The trooper performed a traffic stop. A Buffalo County Sheriff’s Deputy was also able to make contact with the driver of the Audi and observed damage to the vehicle.

During the investigation, the trooper determined that the driver of the Honda had intentionally struck the Audi twice, forcing it into the median. The driver of the Honda, Lual, was arrested.