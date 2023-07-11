On Monday, Keyshaun Van Dyke, 23, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony attempted first-degree sexual assault. In exchange for his plea, Buffalo County Deputy Attorney Melanie Young amended the charge from felony first-degree sexual assault. The alleged sexual assault occurred on March 5 when the victim was 15 years old. Court records detailing the case are sealed. A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.