KEARNEY — A former Kearney Public Schools student teacher has taken a plea deal after allegedly sexually assaulting a Kearney High School student.
On Monday, Keyshaun Van Dyke, 23, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony attempted first-degree sexual assault. In exchange for his plea, Buffalo County Deputy Attorney Melanie Young amended the charge from felony first-degree sexual assault. The alleged sexual assault occurred on March 5 when the victim was 15 years old. Court records detailing the case are sealed. A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.
The alleged sexual assault did not happen on school property or during school hours. The Kearney Police Department worked closely with Kearney Public Schools officials during the investigation.
Van Dyke is scheduled to appear in Buffalo County District Court for sentencing on Sept. 27. Pending sentencing, Van Dyke will remain out on bond.