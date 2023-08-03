KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office recently completed a national speeding prevention high-visibility enforcement mobilization campaign.
Deputies had 66 speed related traffic contacts. Thirty citations were issued for speeding violations along with 36 warnings. During the campaign there were three arrests for driving under suspension/revocation, one citation for careless driving and one citation for willful reckless driving due to excessive speed.
The July 10-31 campaign was funded through a mini-grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. Deputies accounted for 35 hours of additional coverage.
The primary objective of the campaign was to reduce speed-related fatality accidents in Buffalo County, the department said in a release.