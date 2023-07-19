KEARNEY — A driver and passenger stopped by Nebraska State Patrol troopers on Sunday are each facing a dozen felony charges.

Podjo J. Rowe, 36, of Eculid, Ohio, and Lianie Yadira Feliciano, 29, of Cleveland, Ohio, are each charged in Buffalo County Court with four counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony; two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, first offense; two counts of prohibited person in possession of a deadly weapon; possession of a controlled substance, ecstasy; possession of a controlled substance, acetaminhydro; possession of a controlled substance, acetamincodeine; and possession of a controlled substance, tramadolhydro. All charges are felonies.

Both Rowe and Feliciano are currently lodged at Buffalo County Jail. They each have bond set at $25,000 cash or surety and are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

According to an NSP press release, Sunday, at approximately 9:25 p.m., an NSP trooper observed an eastbound Dodge Durango speeding at 100 mph on I-80 near Shelton, at mile marker 290. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed two handguns, two sets of brass knuckles, dozens of pills including suspected ecstasy, hydrocodone and codeine, as well as 37 grams of marijuana. Three children were also in the vehicle, one of which was not wearing a seat belt. The children were placed in protective care.