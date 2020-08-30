YRTC teen to serve 18 months for attack on staff

KEARNEY — A second teen involved in the February bed-frame attack and assault on staff at Kearney’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has been sent to prison.
Brendan Lee, 18, was sentenced Tuesday in Buffalo County District Court to 18 months in prison on three counts of felony aiding and abetting second-degree assault in the Feb. 7 incident. Judge John Marsh ordered he serve 18 months of probation after his release from prison.
Lee’s accomplice, Julian Tapia, 18, is serving a five- to 15-year prison term for first-degree assault, and one to two years each on three counts of second-degree assault, all felonies in the same incident.
A third suspect, Jabreen Sidney, 17, pleaded guilty in district court to felony first-degree assault in the incident. He will be sentenced in September.
All three were charged as adults.
At 1:35 a.m. Feb. 7 the teens were in the Lincoln Living Unit at Kearney’s YRTC when Tapia and Lee started removing the headboard from a metal bed frame. A YRTC staff member exited a nearby office and verbally confronted Tapia.
A third teen stepped in between the staff member and Tapia while Tapia began hitting a glass window with the bed frame.
The staff member grabbed Tapia, and records indicate the teens began punching the staffer in the head. A second YRTC staff member tried to intervene and was punched by all the teens.
Two additional staff members intervened, and were hit with multiple punches to the head and attacked several times with pieces of the bed frame.
At one point a staff member tried to walk away from the teens and was grabbed around the neck and taken to the ground.
The teens disassembled a second bed frame to hit the glass, records indicate, and the pieces were used to hit two staff members over their backs. Another staff member was backed into a corner where a teen hit him with a piece of the bed frame.
At 1:48 a.m., one of the teens began taunting Kearney Police Department officers who had arrived at the scene, but could not get into the unit. Records don’t explain why police were unable to enter the area.
Approximately three minutes later, one of the teens punched a staff member again, and the staffer fell to the floor where a second teen kicked him, stomped on his head and kicked him in the ribs.
KPD officers then entered the living unit a minute later and took the teens into custody.
The incident was recorded on YRTC video surveillance.
After the incident, two staff members were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, while a third staffer was taken by private vehicle to the hospital. One staff member was held overnight and later released.
@HubChic
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.