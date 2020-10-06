Wilcox man charged after allegedly pointing a gun at someone in Walmart parking lot

KEARNEY — Pointing a gun at a man in a Kearney parking lot has a Wilcox man facing a felony terroristic threat charge.

Dylan Nash, 18, of Wilcox is charged in Buffalo County Court after allegedly threatening a man with a handgun in a north Kearney parking lot. Nash was arrested Sunday. He posted 10% of a $10,000 bond, or $1,000, and was released.

Court records outline the case against him:

About 6 p.m. Sunday Kearney Police Department officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter parking lot, where a man claimed Nash allegedly pulled a firearm on him, pointed it in his face and threatened to shoot the man if he touched his truck.

Officers were given a description and license plate number of the suspect vehicle. The investigation revealed Nash had been waiting in the parking lot when “other people” showed up and began to cause a disturbance. Records indicate Nash allegedly told them to back away several times before telling them if they didn’t stop he would use his firearm.

No injuries were reported.

Nash is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

