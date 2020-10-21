UNK student charged in on-campus sexual assault

KEARNEY — A University of Nebraska at Kearney student is accused of sexually assaulting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor Sunday on campus.

Antony Fallas Torres, 18, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony first-degree sexual assault, and contributing to the delinquency and procuring alcohol for a minor, both misdemeanors. The incident involves a 16-year-old and is alleged to have happened Sunday in an on-campus residence hall, said Todd Gottula, a UNK spokesperson.

The alleged incident was isolated, and was investigated by UNK Police.

Torres was arrested Monday on a Buffalo County warrant, and today remained at the Buffalo County Jail on a $15,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court in November.

Torres is a freshman from Grand Island and currently is enrolled in UNK classes, Gottula said.