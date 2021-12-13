UNK Police send campus alerts after two separate incidents Sunday

KEARNEY — A student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault Sunday following an off-campus party where a weapon was believed to be involved.
Around 3:50 a.m. Sunday campus police responded to a party in the 900 block of West 24th Street on the south side of campus where reports indicated a firearm was involved, said UNK spokesperson Todd Gottula. UNK Police sent a campus alert early Sunday after receiving a report of the incident, and issued a second alert at 5:13 a.m. after a male UNK student, who was involved in the incident, was contacted and arrested.
The Kearney Police Department is handling the case, and the investigation continues.
In a separate incident, UNK Police are investigating a report of a burglary that happened between 6:45 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Towers. A suspect walked into an unlocked dorm room, Gottula said, which was occupied by two people, took a laptop computer and left.
Gottula declined to name which specific dorm tower the incident took place in, or whether the residents were male or female. The suspect was described as wearing a black hoodie and black pants at the time of the incident.
It’s unknown if the suspect was a male or female.
UNK issued a campus alert related to that incident, which included safety precautions and reminders on what students should do to keep their valuables safe.
Several thefts on campus have been reported this semester at UNK, Gottula said, in both public areas and residence halls. Gottula reminded students to lock their rooms and vehicles, and to not leave valuables unattended.
UNK’s campus alerts were sent in compliance with the Clery Act, which requires universities to disclose information about certain crimes on or near campus in a timely manner, Gottula said.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact UNK Police at 308-865-8911.