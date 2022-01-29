Undetermined amount of cash taken from Kearney ATM

KEARNEY - Kearney police are looking for information about

On Saturday, 01-29-2022 at around 4:15 a.m., Kearney Police Officers responded to a security alarm on the ATM at Exchange Bank, 3110 Second Ave. When Officers arrived, they found the ATM had been significally damaged and an undetermined amount of money was stolen.

The investigation indicated that two male subjects arrived at the scene in a Ford F350 pickup, which was later determined to have been stolen. Surveillance recorded brief footage of the suspects, each wearing dark hoodies, before the machine was damaged.

The stolen pickup was located abandoned a short time later, a few blocks away. The investigation revealed the pickup had been stolen earlier in the night from a parking lot in the 800 block of East 56th Street.

The investigation is ongoing investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information on this investigation are asked to contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.