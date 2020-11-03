Tuesday morning incident ends with three men arrested, accused of kidnapping, burglary and terroristic threats

KEARNEY — Three men are in custody accused of kidnapping, burglary and terroristic threats after allegedly trying to collect a debt.

At 2:23 a.m. Tuesday the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a disturbance at 450 Main St. in Odessa, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

A 61-year-old male reported that armed men entered his house and were involved in a disturbance. The men departed the residence traveling eastbound on Highway 30.

When deputies arrived they contacted the homeowner and an acquaintance, a 28-year-old female. The woman reported while at her house earlier in northeast Kearney three masked men, armed with handguns, forced entry and confronted her and a 43-year-old man about a debt she owed, according to the release.

The woman left her house with the men to get money to pay the debt. They traveled to Odessa where they gained entry into the house at 450 Main St. When confronted by the resident, the men fled.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Buffalo County Sheriff deputy located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle in west Kearney, and a traffic stop was initiated with the help of officers from the Kearney Police Department and UNK Police.