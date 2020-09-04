Transients wanted in connection to a Wednesday assault, robbery in Kearney

KEARNEY — Felony warrants have be issued for two transients wanted in a Thursday robbery and attack of a Kearney man.
Around 1:17 p.m. Thursday, Kearney police responded to CHI Health Good Samaritan for a report of an assault/armed robbery. The adult male victim reported he had been assaulted and robbed at a residence in south Kearney on Wednesday, said a Kearney Police Department news release.
The man suffered injuries to his face and head. Today, the man was listed in fair condition.
The investigation led police to identify two suspects: Billy P. Herl Sr., 43, white male, and Jenny F. Cleaveland, 22, white female.
Herl and Cleaveland are believed to be homeless and have been seen panhandling at several intersections in Kearney during the past week, the release said. Cleaveland has been seen with a small dog and cardboard sign.
Arrest warrants were filed in Buffalo County Court against Herl and Cleaveland for felony first-degree assault, robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Kearney police at 308-237-2104, Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or tips can be submitted to the See It, Say It App.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.